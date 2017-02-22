Dekada Premier Fight Night Results
All photo credit goes to DL Photography.
DEKADA PREMIER FIGHT NIGHT SOLD OUT 100%
Big Success for Southern Alberta Based Promotion
Calgary, Alberta: When the gates at Genesis opened for Dekada Premier Fight Night on Saturday, February 18, 2017, promoters and fighters were pleasantly surprised to see a flood of fans that would, one hour later, fill the entire house, over 250 of which being left with standing room only
“It is clear that we are starting to see growth in the brand,” says Dennis Herrmann, co-owner of Dekada with Michael Short, “and it felt extremely good to see that our hard word, determination and patience was starting to show success.”
This was the first event of its kind to sell out in Calgary in decades and the
fans were left entertained by a stacked card of amateur and professional kickboxing, to open the show, and professional boxing for the latter half. Lights, cameras, music and surprises closed yet another event in true Dekada fashion with well matched fights that all went the distance. Each time out, Dekada gains more recognition from people and organizations around the world, including Las Vegas. What’s next for the promotion and the two average Joe’s, Michael Short and Dennis Herrmann? In the coming months, Dekada expects to announce new events and deals which will be released as they occur.
MAIN EVENT
Steve ‘The Dragon’ Claggett vs Juan Bedolla Orozco
This was a highly anticipated, well matched fight between two
veterans of the sport and packed some heat with promises of
a knockout from both sides.
“I know that, coming in to Canada, the only way I can win is by
knocking Steve out,” Orozco said in the press conference the
evening before the fights. “If it goes the distance, I know I’m in
trouble so, I promise you, I will knock Steve Claggett out.”
Orozco, from Mexico, held a 15-5-2 record with 13 of them by
way of knockout.
Calgary born and raised Steve Claggett with an impressive record
24-4-1 did not take this statement lightly and said that he found it
disrespectful. In turn, he promised the fans he would knock him out no further than half way through the contest.
RESULTS – Dekada Premier Fight Night Saturday, February 18, 2017
MAIN EVENT – Steve Claggett vs Juan Bedolla Orozco
Claggett defeats Orozco with a TKO by way of devastating body shots which forced
referee Andy Social to stop the contest in the break between the 4th and 5th round.
CO-MAIN EVENT – Keegan Oliver vs Joe Morin
Oliver defeats Joel Morin by TKO in the second round.
Matt Krayco vs Justin Schmit
Krayco defeats Schmit by unanimous decision after four rounds.
Brain Samuel vs Danny Quinn
Samuel defeats Quinn by unanimous decision after four rounds.
Mark MacKinnon vs Luke Spicer – Professional Kickboxing Match
MacKinnon Defeats Spicer by majority decision after three rounds.
K1 Style Kickboxing
FUTURE
Dekada is in talks with several sponsors and organizations which will hopefully lead
to further expansion of the brand. It is anticipated that there will be another Calgary
event sometime in June and a couple of events on the road in the following months,
possibly event state side.
FIGHT LINE UP – DEKADA PREMIER FIGHT NIGHT
February 18, 2017
PROFESSIONAL BOXING
MAIN EVENT
Steve ‘The Dragon’ Claggett
24-4-1 Calgary, Alberta
VS
Jaun Bedolla Orozco
15-5-2 Zamora, Mexico
CO-MAIN EVENT
Keegan Oliver
1-1-1 Calgary, Alberta
VS
Joel Morin
Pro Debut Grande Prairie, Alberta
FIGHT #9
Matt Krayco
1-0-0 Calgary, Alberta
VS
Justin Schmit
0-1-0 Strathmore, Alberta
FIGHT #8
Brian Samuel
3-2-1 Red Deer, Alberta
VS
Danny Quinn
Pro Debut Grande Prairie, Alberta
PROFESSIONAL KICK BOXING
FIGHT #7
Mark MacKinnon
7-2-0 Calgary, Alberta
VS
Luke Spicer
3-0-0 Red Deer, Alberta
AMATEUR KICK BOXING
FIGHT #6
Abdou Haddad
7-2-0 Calgary, Alberta
VS
John Resaba
4-4-0 Winnipeg, Manitoba
FIGHT #5
Meaghan Cameron
9-3-0 Calgary, Alberta
VS
Nicki Walters
3-4-0 Calgary, Alberta
FIGHT #4
Justin Grey
1-1-0 Calgary, Alberta
VS
Nick Leblanc
2-0-0 Calgary, Alberta
FIGHT #3
Sara Farkas
3-0-0 Calgary, Alberta
VS
Cassie Warbeck
4-2-0 Calgary, Alberta
FIGHT #2
Michelle Masicotte
2-0-0 Calgary, Alberta
VS
Sarah Carter
3-0-0 Winnipeg, Manitoba
FIGHT #1
Damian Moscibrodzki
3-1-1 Calgary, Alberta
VS
Albaraa Atmeh
0-1-0 Calgary, Alberta
_____________________________________________
For Up to date information surrounding the promotion, please follow us on
Facebook, Instagram and our website at www.dekada.ca