Dekada Premier Fight Night Results

DEKADA PREMIER FIGHT NIGHT SOLD OUT 100%

Big Success for Southern Alberta Based Promotion

Calgary, Alberta: When the gates at Genesis opened for Dekada Premier Fight Night on Saturday, February 18, 2017, promoters and fighters were pleasantly surprised to see a flood of fans that would, one hour later, fill the entire house, over 250 of which being left with standing room only

“It is clear that we are starting to see growth in the brand,” says Dennis Herrmann, co-owner of Dekada with Michael Short, “and it felt extremely good to see that our hard word, determination and patience was starting to show success.”

This was the first event of its kind to sell out in Calgary in decades and the

fans were left entertained by a stacked card of amateur and professional kickboxing, to open the show, and professional boxing for the latter half. Lights, cameras, music and surprises closed yet another event in true Dekada fashion with well matched fights that all went the distance. Each time out, Dekada gains more recognition from people and organizations around the world, including Las Vegas. What’s next for the promotion and the two average Joe’s, Michael Short and Dennis Herrmann? In the coming months, Dekada expects to announce new events and deals which will be released as they occur.

MAIN EVENT

Steve ‘The Dragon’ Claggett vs Juan Bedolla Orozco

This was a highly anticipated, well matched fight between two

veterans of the sport and packed some heat with promises of

a knockout from both sides.

“I know that, coming in to Canada, the only way I can win is by

knocking Steve out,” Orozco said in the press conference the

evening before the fights. “If it goes the distance, I know I’m in

trouble so, I promise you, I will knock Steve Claggett out.”

Orozco, from Mexico, held a 15-5-2 record with 13 of them by

way of knockout.

Calgary born and raised Steve Claggett with an impressive record

24-4-1 did not take this statement lightly and said that he found it

disrespectful. In turn, he promised the fans he would knock him out no further than half way through the contest.

RESULTS – Dekada Premier Fight Night Saturday, February 18, 2017

MAIN EVENT – Steve Claggett vs Juan Bedolla Orozco

Claggett defeats Orozco with a TKO by way of devastating body shots which forced

referee Andy Social to stop the contest in the break between the 4th and 5th round.

CO-MAIN EVENT – Keegan Oliver vs Joe Morin

Oliver defeats Joel Morin by TKO in the second round.

Matt Krayco vs Justin Schmit

Krayco defeats Schmit by unanimous decision after four rounds.

Brain Samuel vs Danny Quinn

Samuel defeats Quinn by unanimous decision after four rounds.

Mark MacKinnon vs Luke Spicer – Professional Kickboxing Match

MacKinnon Defeats Spicer by majority decision after three rounds.

K1 Style Kickboxing

FUTURE

Dekada is in talks with several sponsors and organizations which will hopefully lead

to further expansion of the brand. It is anticipated that there will be another Calgary

event sometime in June and a couple of events on the road in the following months,

possibly event state side.

FIGHT LINE UP – DEKADA PREMIER FIGHT NIGHT

February 18, 2017

PROFESSIONAL BOXING

MAIN EVENT

Steve ‘The Dragon’ Claggett

24-4-1 Calgary, Alberta

VS

Jaun Bedolla Orozco

15-5-2 Zamora, Mexico

CO-MAIN EVENT

Keegan Oliver

1-1-1 Calgary, Alberta

VS

Joel Morin

Pro Debut Grande Prairie, Alberta

FIGHT #9

Matt Krayco

1-0-0 Calgary, Alberta

VS

Justin Schmit

0-1-0 Strathmore, Alberta

FIGHT #8

Brian Samuel

3-2-1 Red Deer, Alberta

VS

Danny Quinn

Pro Debut Grande Prairie, Alberta

PROFESSIONAL KICK BOXING

FIGHT #7

Mark MacKinnon

7-2-0 Calgary, Alberta

VS

Luke Spicer

3-0-0 Red Deer, Alberta

AMATEUR KICK BOXING

FIGHT #6

Abdou Haddad

7-2-0 Calgary, Alberta

VS

John Resaba

4-4-0 Winnipeg, Manitoba

FIGHT #5

Meaghan Cameron

9-3-0 Calgary, Alberta

VS

Nicki Walters

3-4-0 Calgary, Alberta

FIGHT #4

Justin Grey

1-1-0 Calgary, Alberta

VS

Nick Leblanc

2-0-0 Calgary, Alberta

FIGHT #3

Sara Farkas

3-0-0 Calgary, Alberta

VS

Cassie Warbeck

4-2-0 Calgary, Alberta

FIGHT #2

Michelle Masicotte

2-0-0 Calgary, Alberta

VS

Sarah Carter

3-0-0 Winnipeg, Manitoba

FIGHT #1

Damian Moscibrodzki

3-1-1 Calgary, Alberta

VS

Albaraa Atmeh

0-1-0 Calgary, Alberta

_____________________________________________

