Daniel “Big Kansas” Gallemore retains the Victory FC Heavyweight title at #VFC55

As expected this fight did not see the judges scorecards and it ended early in the first round with Daniel “Big Kansas” Gallemore scoring a huge TKO victory over Derek Bohi.

Derek Bohi searched for the takedown and had Gallemore on the cage. Bohi scored some heavy uppercuts of his own until Gallemore decided to throw a set of uppercuts which put Bohi on his back and “Big Kansas” went in and finished it with brutal ground and pound 1:44 seconds into the fight. Daniel “Big Kansas” Gallemore retains the VFC Heavyweight title!

