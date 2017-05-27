FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE Damir Ismagulov stops Maxim Divnich to become new M-1 Challenge Lightweight Champion M-1 CHALLENGE 78 RESULTS

New M-1 Challenge Lightweight Champion Damir Ismagulov New M-1 Challenge Lightweight Champion Damir Ismagulov Additional photos are available at: https://yadi.sk/d/ qxxExTyC3JYnwN ORENBURG, Russia ( May 27, 2017 ) – A new M-1 Challenge lightweight champion was crowned last night as Damir Ismagulov knocked out former champion Maxim Divnich at the end of the fifth and final championship round in the M-1 Challenge 78 main event at Orenburg, Russia. M-1 Challenge 78 was a true international event with fighters representing eight different countries: Russia, Brazil, Belarus, USA, UK, Sweden, Ukraine and Kyrgyzstan. Ismagulov (11-2-0, M-1: 7-1-0), fighting out of Russia by way of Kazakhstan, fought Divnich (13-3-0, M-1: 7-3-0) at home, in Orenburg, for the vacant M-1 Challenge lightweight title, where Divnich had lost his title belt in 2015. The title fight commenced with a “feeling-out process” of simple exchanges of blows with Ismagulov working more with his feet, and the round ended with the hometown favorite holding a slight advantage. Ismagulov, however, dominated the next three rounds and Divnich, whose severely damaged, bloody face showed the ill effects of Ismagulov’s continued assault, was unable to turn things around in the fifth. As the finished neared, Ismagulov failed to submit his game opponent until a barrage of unanswered punched rained on a defenseless Divnich. The referee halted the action with 13-seconds remaining on the clock for a hard-fought Ismagoulov win by technical knockout. . After the fight 5,000 fans celebrated, roaring their approval for Ismagulov, who said: “I’m from the Orenburg region. I won the belt! Thanks for coming. I want to thank the MMA Orenburg, my coach, Victor Frolov, who saw me as a talent, and Alexander Shlemenko for believing in me. I thank my coaches, my family, and our fans. “I’ve proved that a simple guy from a small village without the Internet can become champion. If I can, you can. The belt in Orenburg, where it should be.” Russian light heavyweight Mikhail Ragozin (8-2-0, M-1: 2-0-0) stopped Alan Bispo De Santana (5-2-0, M-1 0-1-0), of Brazil, via punches late in the third round. Brazilian middleweight Caio “Hellboy” Magalhaes (10-3-0, M-1: 1-0-0) turned in an impressive M-1 debut, using a rear-naked choke hold to submit Dmitry Voitov (15-7-0, M-1: 4-2-0), of Belarus, in the opening frame. American welterweight Keith “The One” Johnson (12-3-0, M-1: 1-0-0) made an auspicious M-1 debut, also using a rear-naked choke to submit his opponent, former M-1 Challenge welterweight title challenger Maksim Grabovich (5-3-0, M-1: 4-3-0), of Russia, late in the third round. Russian bantamweight Vadim “Bad Santa” Malygin (9-2-1, M-1: 2-1-1) won a three-round unanimous decision over veteran Brazilian fighter, Fabricio “Bill” Sarraff (23-10-0, M-1: 0-2-0). In preliminary card action, Ukrainian bantamweight Alexksander Doskalchuk (7-1-0, M-1: 0-1-0) and Brazilian lightweight Rubenilton “Rubinho” Pereira (17-5-0, M-1: 1-2-0) were three-round majority decision winners, respectively, over Swede Son Le “Buddha” Binh (5-2-0, M-1: 1-1-0) and Orozbek “Nomad” Maripov (5-2-0, M-1: 0-1-0), of Kyrgyzstan; pro-debuting Russian lightweight Roman Bogatov (1-0-0, M-1: 1-0-0) used a bravo choke to submit Brit Richard “Rico” Franco (2-2-0, M-1: 0-1-0) in the first round, Russian featherweight Vitali Tverdokhlebov (4-3-0, M-1: 1-0-0) punched out Ukrainian Oleg Mikhailov (0-3-0 (M-1: 0-1-0) in round two, and Salem Evloev (1-0-0, M-1: 1-0-0) took a three-round unanimous decision from Alexey Dubrovny (0-1-0, M-1: 0-1-0) in a pro-debut battle of Russian bantamweights. Official results below: OFFICIAL RESULTS MAIN CARD MAIN EVENT – VACANT M-1 CHALLENGE LIGHTWEIGHT CHAMPIONSHIP Damir Ismagulov (11-2-0, M-1: 7-1-0), Russia by way of Kazakhstan WTKO5 ( 4:47 – punches) Maxim Divnich (13-3-0, M-1: 7-3-0) (Ismagulov won vacant M-1 Challenge lightweight title) LIGHT HEAVYWEIGHTS Mikhail Ragozin (8-2-0, M-1: 1-0-0-), Russia WTKO3 ( 4:32 – punches) Alan Bispo De Santana (5-2-0, M-1: 0-1-0), Brazil MIDDLEWEIGHTS Caio Magalhaes (10-3-0, M-1: 1-0-0), Brazil WSUB1 ( 1:16 – rear-naked choke) Dmitry Voitov (15-7-0, M-1: 3-3-0) Belarus WELTERWEIGHTS Keith Johnson (12-3-0, M-1: 1-0-0), USA WSUB3 ( 4:22 – rear-naked choke) Maksim Grabovich (5-4-0, M-1: 4-3-0), Russia BANTAMWEIGHTS Vadim Malygin (9-2-1, M-1: 2-1-1), Russia WDEC3 Fabricio Sarraff (23-10-0, M-1: 0-2-0), Brazil PRELIMINARY CARD LIGHTWEIGHTS Roman Bogatov (1-0-0, M-1: 1-0-0), Russia WSUB1 ( 4:52 – bravo choke) Ricardo Franco (2-2-0, M-1: 0-1-0-), England Rubenilton Pereira (17-5-0, M-1: 1-2-0), Brazil WDEC3 Orozbek Maripov (5-2-0, M-1: 0-1-0), Kyrgyzstan BANTAMWEIGHTS Aleksander Doskalchuk (7-1-0, M-1: 1-0-0) WDEC3 Son Le Binh (5-2-0, M-1: 1-1-0,), Sweden Salem Evloev (1-0-0, M-1: 1-0-0), Russia WDEC3 Alexey Dubrovsky (0-1-0, M-1: 0-1-0), Russia FEATHERWEIGHTS Vitali Tverdokhlebov (5-2-0, M-1: 1-0-0), Russia WTKO2 (punches) Oleg Mikhailov (0-3-0, M-1: 0-1-0), Ukraine INFORMATION: www.M1Global.tv www.mixfight.ru www.wmmaa.org Twitter & Instagram: @M1GlobalNews @VFinkelchtein @M1Global Facebook: www.facebook.com/M-1- GlobalNews M-1 CHALLENGE EVENT CALENDAR: M-1 Challenge 79: Shlemenko vs. Halsey – June 1, 2017 in St. Petersburg, Russia M-1 Challenge 80: Kharitonov vs/ Lopes – June 15, 2017 in Habin, China ABOUT M-1 GLOBAL: Founded in 1997, M-1 Global has established itself in Mixed Martial Arts (MMA) as the premier entity for discovering and developing the world’s next-generation of superstar fighters. With its office in St Petersburg, Russia, the M-1 brand has staged more than 200 events worldwide, including M-1 Selection, M-1 Challenge, M-1 Global and M-1 Global HWGP events, in addition to co-promoting Strikeforce events and M-1 Global on the U.S. network, Showtime. Captivating live, television and broadband audiences with its superior production values and match-ups, M-1 Global events have featured some of the sport’s top names, including legendary heavyweight Fedor Emelianenko, Andrei Arlovski, Gegard Mousasi, Alistair Overeem, Keith Jardine, Ben Rothwell, Melvin Manhoef, Sergei Kharitonov, Aleksander Emelianenko, Roman Zentsov, Yushin Okami, Mike Pyle, Denis Kang, Martin Kampmann, Amar Suloev, Chalid Arrab and Stephan Struve. 2017 has been another sensational year of world-class competition, featuring a full calendar of Challenge events, fueled by a talent-rich contention system ranking M-1 Global Champions among the greatest fighters in the sport. ABOUT M-1GLOBAL.TV : Enjoy MMA action now in high definition brought to you by M-1Global.tv, offering only the best fights from M-1 Global and other MMA organizations. M-1Global.tv is a great platform developed specifically to bring together the most exhaustive fight video database. It also provides an easy and intuitive interface, helping everyone to start using the platform in no time while avoiding any spoilers. Besides watching the past fights on demand at any time convenient to the customer, viewers are able to enjoy the action LIVE, all available to M-1Global.tv users through a low-priced month to month digital subscription. Your world of action. Anytime! 