Czech legend Petr ‘Monster’ Knize to compete at EuroFC 02

Petr ‘Monster’ Knize to compete at EuroFC 02

Czech MMA pioneer and legend Petr ‘Monster’ Knize has just been added to the EuroFC 02 card set for the O2 Arena in Prague, Czech Republic on February 11th

Knize has been competing since the 1990’s making him a true pioneer for mixed martial arts in his home country. Originally from a Judo background, where he competed in hundreds of matches, he soon found Vale Tudo & MMA and a natural progression occurred.

With a record of 24-1 and such a respected status within the sport in the Czech Republic he is a welcome addition to the card. His only known defeat came to Karlos Vemola back in 2013 but he has since won a couple more fights including a unanimous decision win this past December.

EuroFC matchmaker Tim Leidecker had the following praises about Knize and what he brings to the card.

“Having a Czech legend like Petr Knize is a big deal. He is the Czech Randy Couture. I have long been a fan of his and he adds a certain depth to a card that very few fighters can bring. I am currently in the process of finalizing his opponent but I promise EuroFC fans that they will not want to miss this one for sure. Two MMA legends will compete against one another at EuroFC 02 on February 11th!”