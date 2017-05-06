CW83 WEIGH-IN RESULTS

Main event star Che Mills narrowly avoided missing weight as he hit the mark at the second time of asking at the weigh-ins for Cage Warriors 83 in Newport, Wales on Friday afternoon.

Mills initially tipped the scale at 171.5lb – half a pound over the maximum allowable limit for a Cage Warriors welterweight contest – before returning to weigh 170.9lbs.

Mills’ main event opponent Lewis Long had no such problems, hitting the scale at 170.6lbs.

Denmark’s Søren Bak also needed two attempts to make weight for his bout, but after initially weighing in a pound and a half over the 156lb maximum for his lightweight bout, his second attempt saw him make weight at 156lbs just inside the two-hour limit.

Bak faces off against Scott Clist, who came in at 154.8lbs.

Bantamweights Gavin Kelly (135.1) and Josh Reed (134.9) hit their marks, as did welterweights Mohsen Bahari (171) and Giovanni Melillo (170), and featherweight main carders Konman Deh (145.6) and Jack Shore (145.5).

The pro prelims were all confirmed as official, with all eight athletes weighing in on target for their respective bouts. That portion of the card will be headlined by Northern Irish prospect Joe McColgan, who takes on Wales’ Richard Williams.