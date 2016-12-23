CW80: Cage Warriors adds to

London card



February 18, 2017

Several bouts have been added to CW80, which takes place at the Indigo at the O2, in South East London on. The event will kick off what is set to be a busy year for the promotion building on the successes of 2016.

Three welterweight bouts and one bantamweight battle have been added to the London card, which is headlined by middleweights Englishman, Matt Inman (19-8) and Franco-German Karl Amoussou (25-7) in a championship contest.

Joining them on the card are Englishmen Nathaniel Wood (10-4) and Vaughan Lee (14-12-1). Wood last fought on Cage Warriors at CW74 at the Copper Box Arena, London in November 2014 where he defeated Steve McCombe. It was an unfortunate night for McCombe who broke his arm while blocking Wood’s ferocious leg kicks. Wood won his last contest on the undercard of Bellator in London but this is a huge challenge for him against a seasoned UFC veteran.

Lee signed a multi fight deal with Cage Warriors earlier this year and was set to make his promotional debut at CW78 in Liverpool, but had to withdraw due to injury. This will be his first bout back on the domestic scene since he last fought in Grozny, Chechnya, last December.

Leading the charge of the welterweights is a contest between Thomas “The Saint” Robertsen (5-0) and Che Mills(16-9-0-3nc). Robertsen is a prospect from Norway who has looked impressive in his recent bouts but this is a big step-up for him. Robertson is keen to follow in the footsteps of his fellow countrymen, Mohsen Bahari, Håkon Foss and Jack Hermansson who have all shot to fame on Cage Warriors. Mills enters this fight looking to re-establish himself after his recent loss to Inman.

Welterweights Warren Kee (8-4-1) and Brad Wheeler (15-10-0) look set for a lively contest. Kee likes to KO his opponents and has never gone to a decision. He is coming off a first round KO win over Phil Wells who won at CW79 in Newport, Wales in October.

In contrast, Wheeler is a slick submission specialist and this will be his first contest at welterweight since his fight at CW77, against Tom Green was pulled due to Wheeler failing to make weight.

Martyn Harris (4-2) and Håkon Foss (7-3) is the third welterweight bout added to the CW80. Foss signed a multi fight deal with Cage Warriors earlier this year and will be aiming for his fourth successive win. Harris will want to add to his decision win in September when he snapped his opponent’s three-fight win streak.

Cage Warriors will return to London on Saturday, February 18, 2017, tickets for CW80 can be purchased here: http://bit.ly/CW80tkts.

CW80 will be broadcast live on BT Sport in the UK and Ireland, Viasat in Scandinavia and worldwide on UFC Fight Pass.