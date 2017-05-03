Cup Thunder Fight MMA Amateur reaches its fourth edition with professional event

Seeking to solidify the MMA as a sport and bring more fans and competitors for the game, the Thunder Fight, one of the largest professional MMA events in the country, will hold the fourth edition of his MMA Amateur event, the World Cup Thunder Fight MMA Amateur . The fourth edition will bring good news to amateur athletes. The event will now also have professional MMA fights and will take the athletes a large structure, rarely seen in amateur MMA events. The fourth edition of the World Cup Thunder is scheduled for June 3 in Sao Caetano do Sul, ABC Paulista.

The Thunder Fight is the event that more bets on MMA Amateur being the first national event to put Amateur MMA fights on national television. Now, with the Thunder MMA Amateur Cup restructured deliver to amateur athletes a professional structure so that it already has the feeling of working in a big event coming up to the prepared professional. The event will also serve as a gateway to the Thunder Professional Fight, which will consider the best performances of the amateur event to also promote his professional debut.

It will be the first time the Thunder Fight MMA Amateur Cup will feature professional fights, which is a bet of organizing the event to create a showcase for young and new athletes seeking to solidify in sports:

– It is important that the amateur athlete to feel the sensation of performing in a major event since the beginning of his career in the amateur, this way you can get to the professional ready and aware of what is going to find, so we are adding some professional athletes and putting in even amateurs from the environment to serve as mirrors for young athletes – said the president of the event, Marcelo Kina.

. The Thunder MMA Amateur Cup 4 will be held in the gymnasium of São Caetano Esporte Clube, located in Ceará street, 393 in Sao Caetano do Sul The card amateur will be confirmed soon, but the organization has announced the professional card, see below:

COPA THUNDER FIGHT OF AMATEUR MMA 4

June 3, São Caetano Esporte Clube Gym – São Caetano do Sul – SP

CARD PROFESSIONAL

Edson Jaba vs Luigi Alligator

André Loco vs Fernando Full

Juninho Alves vs Wanderley Mexican

Jeferson Walace vs Carlos Razor

Leonardo Buakaw vs Sostines da Silva

Tonhão Nardoni vs André Carvalho

Jorgue Maguilinha vs Emerson White

Matheus Henrique vs Denilson Carioca

Adriano Florenço vs Leo Capoeira

Henrique Teixeira Edney vs Castro

Mario Aquino vs Assis Souza

Copa Thunder Fight de MMA Amador chega à sua quarta edição com estrutura de evento profissional

Buscando solidificar o MMA como esporte e trazer cada vez mais adeptos e competidores para a modalidade, o Thunder Fight, um dos maiores eventos de MMA profissional do país, realizará a quarta edição de seu evento de MMA Amador, a Copa Thunder Fight de MMA Amador. A quarta edição trará uma boa novidade aos atletas amadores. O evento agora passará a ter também lutas de MMA profissional e levará aos atletas uma estrutura de grande porte, dificilmente vista em eventos de MMA amador. A quarta edição da Copa Thunder está programada para o dia 3 de junho em São Caetano do Sul, ABC Paulista.

O Thunder Fight é o evento que mais aposta no MMA Amador sendo o primeiro evento nacional a colocar lutas de MMA Amador em rede nacional de televisão. Agora, com a Copa Thunder de MMA Amador reestruturada, entregará aos atletas amadores uma estrutura profissional para que ele já tenha a sensação de atuar em um grande evento chegando ao profissional mais preparado. O evento também servirá como uma porta de entrada para o Thunder Fight profissional, que irá considerar as melhores atuações do evento amador para também promover sua estreia profissional.

Será a primeira vez que a Copa Thunder Fight de MMA Amador contará com lutas profissionais, o que é uma aposta da organização do evento para criar uma vitrine para jovens e novos atletas que buscam se solidificar no esporte:

– É importante que o atleta amador sinta a sensação de atuar em um evento grande desde o início de sua carreira no amador, desta forma poderá chegar ao profissional mais pronto e ciente do que vai encontrar, por isso estamos juntando alguns atletas profissionais e colocando no mesmo ambiente dos amadores para que sirvam de espelhos para os novos atletas – disse o presidente do evento, Marcelo Kina.

A Copa Thunder de MMA Amador 4, será realizado no ginásio do São Caetano Esporte Clube, localizado na rua Ceará, 393 em São Caetano do Sul. O card amador será confirmado em breve, mas a organização já anunciou o card profissional, veja abaixo:

COPA THUNDER FIGHT DE MMA AMADOR 4

03 de junho, Ginásio do São Caetano Esporte Clube – São Caetano do Sul – SP

CARD PROFISSIONAL

Edson Jaba vs Luigi Jacaré

André Loco vs Fernando Cheio

Juninho Alves vs Wanderley Mexicano

Jeferson Walace vs Carlos Navalha

Leonardo Buakaw vs Sostines da Silva

Tonhão Nardoni vs André Carvalho

Jorgue Maguilinha vs Emerson Branco

Matheus Henrique vs Denilson Carioca

Adriano Florenço vs Leo Capoeira

Henrique Teixeira vs Edney Castro

Mario Aquino vs Assis Souza