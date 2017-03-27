CONFIRMED FIGHT CARD AND BROADCAST DETAILS FOR CAGE WARRIORS 82 IN LIVERPOOL

Saturday April 1 looks set to deliver the biggest night in the long and successful history of Cage Warriors as The Echo Arena plays host to Cage Warriors 82.

The main event of the evening sees proud Scouser and Cage Warriors featherweight world champion Paddy ‘The Baddy’ Pimblett return to action in his home town against Bristol’s Nad Narimani.

And on the same day that sees the world-famous Merseyside Derby between Liverpool and Everton, proud Evertonian Molly McCann will take to the cage for her latest bout when she takes on Lacey Schuckman.

Former UFC veteran Vaughan Lee is also set for action on the packed fight card as he takes on fellow Brit Nathaniel Wood in a bantamweight contest.

The pro prelims will be streamed live and for free on The Sport Bible Facebook page from 6:45pm, with the main card will be broadcast live on BT Sport in the UK, Viasat in Scandinavia, Setanta Eurasia and streamed live worldwide on UFC Fight Pass. The main card action begins at 9:00pm.

In addition, UFC star and former Cage Warriors champion Dan ‘The Outlaw’ Hardy will be in attendance at the event to sign copies of his autobiography Part Reptile, while the event will also see the Cage Warriors ring girl debut of former UFC octagon girl Edith Labelle.

“This event promises to be our biggest yet,” said Cage Warriors president Graham Boylan.

“With a packed crowd at The Echo Arena and a host of top-drawer contests, MMA fans are all set for a spectacular night.

“We’re delighted to welcome The Sport Bible to our broadcast lineup as they stream our professional prelims for fans to watch for free. As well as giving fans more great MMA, The Sport Bible’s support will also help give our up-and-coming fighters the exposure their talents deserve.

“It’s shaping up to be the biggest night in the history of Cage Warriors. Liverpool’s MMA fans know how to bring the party, so if you don’t have your tickets, you’d better get them quick.”

Tickets are available via the Echo Arena from £33.50 and are selling fast.