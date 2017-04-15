Complete Bellator Kickboxing 6 Results, Quotes, Photos & Scorecards

KARIM GHAJJI RECLAIMS WELTERWEIGHT BELLATOR KICKBOXING WORLD TITLE

JORINA BAARS, RAYMOND DANIELS & JOE SCHILLING ALSO EMERGE VICTORIOUS

BUDAPEST, HUNGARY –

Official Bellator Kickboxing 6 Main Card Results & Quotes:

Karim Ghajji (98-13-1) defeated Zoltan Laszak (11-3) via split decision (50-45, 48-47, 46-49)

Karim Ghajji Quote:

“We prepared really hard for this fight. Everything that we set out to accomplish, we did. I know I could do even better, but you know in fights it doesn’t go exactly the way you want every time. In the first round when I slipped, I hurt my knee and it was extremely painful but I knew I had to dig down and do more and more to win this belt, which means everything to me,” Ghajji said. “This is the most beautiful day of my life. Like we say: ‘Hallelujah! I got my belt back.’ I felt a lot of pressure to get this belt back, and what an amazing sensation it is to win it back. I look forward to fighting the best fighters Bellator has to offer to confirm that I am the champ, but also, I’d like to compete in MMA. In France we have a lot of tough MMA fighters at our gym and my ground and pound is quite destructive. I would like to do this.”

Joe Schilling (21-9) defeated Alexandru Negrea (10-4) via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

Joe Schilling Quote:

“The fight was okay I was really surprised that he was so tough. He’s fought in Super Combat in Romania so he’s had a lot of tough European opponents that he’s fought against. Skill level I didn’t think he’s fought against the level of competition that I’ve competed against, but he did a really good job and he was really tough. He was trying to bait me into throwing with him and he’d try to catch me when I would come in, so I was trying to stay a lot more composed and show that I’m not that idiot that fought [Hisaki] Kato twice,” Schilling said. “I’ve made a lot of changes in my personal life. I’m a lot more focused and more serious and my goal tonight was to show the level of competitor and world class kickboxer that I am and I think I did that. Hats off to Alex, he did a great job. There’s not that many people who can take those kinds of shots for three rounds. I think the judges decision was a little ridiculous. I don’t think I’d have given him half of one round let alone a round. I think they gave him the second, which is silly. But, overall it was a good night, vacation starts now.”

Raymond Daniels (13-3) defeated Csaba Gyorfi (20-6) via KO at 0:36 of round three

Raymond Daniels Quote:

“Another opportunity to go out there and make a mark with that Bellator brand. I know my man Nick Diaz says: ‘Cut out all that spinning shit,’ but I think he means everybody but me,” Daniels said. “I’ve been training for many years in sport karate and the martial arts and you know it’s a lot like training to be a sniper so to speak. There’s holes and there’s windows and when your opponent gives you those holes you have to seize that opportunity. I saw that hole, I exposed it, and it happened to be with my spin kick which is one of my most powerful and devastating techniques. If I hit that mark with that kick it’s a home run, grand slam, I’m hitting it out of the park every time. I’ve been able to spar recently with several great MMA veterans like Rory MacDonald, Georges St. Pierre and Tyron Woodley and I’ve had a lot of fun training with those guys so I’m definitely interested in doing MMA again. It’s a lot of fun to go at it with small gloves because people can’t use the big gloves as a shield to block my shots. I want to seize this Bellator Kickboxing title and continue to help build this kickboxing brand because I know they’re investing a lot of time into it. So yea, I’m definitely interested in crossing that bridge and getting some MMA fights, but my main focus is to take home that kickboxing gold.”

Jorina Baars (41-0-3) defeated Irene Martens (20-10-2) via unanimous decision (30-25, 30-25, 30-25)

Jorina Baars Quote:

“It was a good fight, I thought that Irene [Martens] was very tough. I had control from the very beginning of the fight and I kept it for all three of the rounds. I was a little disappointed in the first round but the second and third round I performed much better. She worked hard and moved a lot, so my strategy was to keep the pressure on her and try to put her in the corner and I think I succeeded at that,” Baars said after her win. “It was amazing to finally fight for Bellator. The organization is so professional. I’m looking forward to my future fights here and I hope to win the Bellator title.”

Gabor Gorbics (31-10) defeated Gabriel Varga (13-5) via split decision (29-28, 29-28, 28-30)

Gabor Gorbics Quote:

“I’m very happy with the win and I hope I continue to win here in Bellator,” Gorbics said. “I trained very hard for this. I’ve got a lovely family and team that helped me to prepare and I will get back in the gym on Monday to continue training.”

