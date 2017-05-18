Complete Bellator 179 Weigh-In Results & Photos

OFFICIAL BELLATOR 179: DALEY VS. MACDONALD WEIGH-IN RESULTS & PHOTOS

EVENT TAKES PLACE TOMORROW AT THE SSE ARENA, WEMBLEY IN LONDON — AIRS AT 9 PM ET/8 PM CT ON SPIKE

COMPLETE WEIGH-IN PHOTOS HERE

Official Bellator 179: Daley vs. MacDonald Main Card Weights:

Welterweight Main Event: Rory MacDonald (170.1) vs. Paul Daley (170.8)

Light Heavyweight Co-Main Event: Linton Vassell (205) vs. Liam McGeary (205.5)

Heavyweight Feature Bout: Augusto Sakai (263.75) vs. Cheick Kongo (244)

Catchweight Feature Bout: D.J. Griffin (164) vs. Kevin “Baby Slice” Ferguson Jr. (165)

Welterweight Feature Bout: Dan Vinni (169.4) vs. Alex Lohore (170)

Bellator.com-Streamed Preliminary Card:

Lightweight Preliminary Bout: Jay Dods (154.75) vs. Alfie Davis (155)

Heavyweight Preliminary Bout: Dan Konecke (227.5) vs. Stav Economou (260.75)

Flyweight Preliminary Bout: Jamie Powell (125.2) vs. Amir Albazi (125.5)

Welterweight Preliminary Bout: Umer Kayani (168.75) vs. Nathan Jones (169)

Middleweight Preliminary Bout: Fabian Edwards (184.5) vs. Rafal Cejrowski (185)

Catchweight Preliminary Bout: Jeremy Petley (148.75) vs. Chase Morton (149.75)

Middleweight Preliminary Bout: Marcin Prostko (185.25) vs. Mike Shipman (185.75)

Bantamweight Preliminary Bout:Salih Kulucan (135.5) vs. Diego Barbosa (136)

