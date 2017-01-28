COMPLETE BELLATOR 171 RESULTS, QUOTES & PHOTOS

Chidi Njokuani (17-4) defeated Melvin Guillard (32-17) via unanimous decision (30-25, 30-24, 30-26)

Quote: “I felt like the fight was pretty good, I had taken it on short notice, so I didn’t really have a lot of time to prepare for it,” Chidi Njokuani said. “Overall, I thought I did alright, but like I said, I just didn’t have a full camp and I could tell the difference.”

David Rickels (18-5) defeated Aaron Derrow (14-9) via TKO at :45 of round three

Quote: “I can’t wait to re-watch that walkout. Shoutout to everyone that helped with that, including Sean Grande,” David Rickels said. “Now, give me the fun fights. Give me whoever wants it. I dropped him with a good combination 30 seances in and set the tone, I really wanted to get the finish and after tonight, I’m one step closer to being the best of the best.”

Jessica Middleton (2-0) defeated Alice Yauger (4-5) via unanimous decision (29-28, 30-26, 30-26)

Quote: “Blood and pain, isn’t that what you guys wanted? She was tough, after the first round I was like ‘holy crap,’ Jessica Middleton said. “I’m not truly happy with my performance, I want to get better and I will come back stronger and more efficient. Emily Ducote is great, I’d love to fight her, but I’m ready for any flyweight, I’m ready to go.”

A.J. McKee (6-0) defeated Brandon Phillips (6-2) via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 30-27)

Quote: “I thought the night went well. It’s a fight and you never know what result you’re going to get in a fight. End of the day, I’m coming home with the victory,” A.J. McKee said. “I knew I could go out there and wrestle, but I wanted to do something different and entertain the fans.”

Jarod Trice (2-0) defeated Kevin Woltkamp (1-3) via knockout at 3:17 of round two

Quote: “Everything went according to plan tonight. I told my coaches that I have the best left hook in the world and my opponent better watch out for it,” Jarod Trice said. “I’m going to take fights from 185 to 265 pounds and best believe that they all can catch these hands”

Tyrell Fortune (2-0) defeated Will Johnson (0-1) via TKO at 4:27 of round two

Quote: “It was a good fight and a good win, but I took a few shots the groin that really made it difficult for me tonight,” Tyrell Fortune said. “I’ll take the win, but I paid for it.”

Jordan Young (6-0) defeated Chris Harris (7-1) via unanimous decision (30-26, 30-27, 30-27)

Justin Overton (4-2) defeat Gaston Reyno (6-2) via technical submission (rear-naked choke) at :34 of round two

Bruna Ellen (3-1) defeated Carmella James (0-1) via unanimous decision (29-28, 30-27, 30-27)

Domo Garcia (1-0) defeated Will Lavine (0-1) via submission (triangle choke) at 2:08 of round two

Chance Rencountre (9-2) defeated Jake Lindsay (11-6) via split decision (29-28, 28-29, 29-28)

Johnny Marigo (3-0) defeated Joe Fulk (4-5) via TKO at 1:23 of round one

Manny Meraz (9-3) defeated Scott Heston (4-2) via unanimous decision (29-27, 29-28, 29-28)

Mike Breeden (1-0) defeated Craig Farley (0-1) via TKO at 4:38 of round 1

