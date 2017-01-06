COMBATE AMERICAS:

UNDEFEATED BANTAMWEIGHTS

MARK DELAROSA AND IVAN HERNANDEZ FLORES

FACE OFF IN MEXICO CITY ON THURSDAY, JANUARY 19

FIGHT CARD COMPLETE WITH NINE BOUTS, INCLUDING PROMOTIONAL DEBUT OF UNDEFEATED COMBATE AMERICAS OPEN TRYOUT SIGNEE RAFA “GIFTED” GARCIA

LIVE FROM EL PLAZA CONDESA ON

AZTECA AMERICA AND UFC FIGHT PASS®

NEW YORK – January 6, 2017 – Combate Americas today announced the completion of a stellar, nine-bout Mixed Martial Arts (MMA) fight card, including a bantamweight (135 pounds) showdown between two fast-rising, undefeated stars – Mark “The Bumblebee” Delarosa (7-0) and Ivan “El Brasil” Hernandez Flores (8-0-1) – for the league’s much-anticipated, historic debut in Mexico on Thursday, Jan. 19, live on Azteca America (10 p.m. ET/PT) and UFC FIGHT PASS® (8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT).

The “Combate10” event, which will take place at El Plaza Condesa in Mexico City, will also air via tape delay in Mexico the following night, Friday, Jan. 20 at 11 p.m. CT., on TV Azteca, S.A.B. de C.V. (BMV: AZTECA; Latibex: XTZA), one of the two largest producers of Spanish-language television programming in the world.

The fight card is headlined by the previously announced, bantamweight battle between knockout artist Steve Swanson (14-2) and Xtreme Couture prodigy Gustavo Lopez (6-2).

One of the latest athletes to sign an exclusive, multi-fight agreement with Combate Americas, the 22-year-old Delarosa of Dallas, Texas will enter La Jaula, the Combate Americas cage, for the first time in his young career.

To date, Delarosa has notched four of his six professional career wins by way of (T)KO or submission. In his last start on April 2, he earned a unanimous decision over Arthur Oliveira.

A multiple-time Brazilian Jiu Jitsu tournament champion, Delarosa holds a brown belt in the discipline and is a three-time MMA champion in regional competition.

At 25 years old, Hernandez Flores of Monterrey, Nuevo Leon, Mexico is ranked as high as number one in Mexico and number two in all of Latin America in the sport’s flyweight (125 pounds) division.

Five of Hernandez Flores’ victories, thus far, have come by way of (T)KO or submission.

In other action on the card, undefeated, 22-year-old prospect Rafa “Gifted” Garcia (3-0) of Mexicali, Baja California, Mexico will make his promotional debut after being discovered at the Combate Americas open tryout in Pasadena, Calif. last August.

Garcia will take on submission expert Raul “The Cobra” Najera Ocampo (4-2) of Mexico City in a featherweight (145 pounds) contest.

Unbeaten, 18-year-old phenom Kevin Garcia (4-0) of Monterrey will face off with hard-hitting Enrique “Kike” Barragan (5-1) of Saltillo, Coahila, Mexico in a bantamweight battle.

Garcia and Barragan have each claimed all of their professional career victories, thus far, by way of (T)KO or submission.

In one of two welterweight (170 pounds) matchups, Heriberto Tovar (6-3-1) of Pachuca, Hidalgo, Mexico will square off with Christofer Ramirez (4-1) of Guadalajara, Jalisco, Mexico.

In the other welterweight scrap, Alex Velasco (5-1) of Ensenada, Baja California, Mexico will meet Julio Cesar Cruz (9-9) of Mexico City.

“COMBATE AMERICAS: COMBATE10”

MAIN CARD (Live on Azteca America and UFC FIGHT PASS):

Bantamweight Main Event:

Steve Swanson vs. Gustavo Lopez

Atomweight Co-Main Event:

Nicdali Rivera-Calanoc vs. Lisbeth Lopez Silva

Bantamweight: Mark Delarosa vs. Ivan Hernandez Flores

Bantamweight: Jose Ceja vs. Joey Ruquet

PRELIMINARY CARD (Live on UFC FIGHT PASS):

Bantamweight: Rafa Garcia vs. Raul Najera Ocampo

Lightweight: Rodrigo Vargas vs. Marco Antonio Elpidio

Bantamweight: Kevin Garcia vs. Enrique Barragan

Welterweight: Alex Velasco vs. Julio Cesar Cruz

Welterweight: Heriberto Tovar vs. Christofer Ramirez

