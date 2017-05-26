Combate Americas Returns To Mexico City June 30; First Three Fights Announced

COMBATE AMERICAS

RETURNS TO MEXICO CITY ON FRIDAY, JUNE 30 LIVE ON AZTECA AMERICA LIGHTWEIGHT MAIN EVENT:

RODRIGO “KAZULA” VARGAS VS. DANNY “THE REALIST” RAMIREZ Featherweight Co-Main Event:

Levy “El Negro” Marroquin vs. Andres “The Bullet” Quintana Featured Women’s Strawweight Bout:

Melissa “Melly” Martinez vs. Yajaira “Shokolate” Romo Tickets for “Combate 15” on sale soon NEW YORK – May 25, 2017 – Combate Americas will make its highly-anticipated return to Mexico City, Mexico, with a stacked lineup of professional Mixed Martial Arts (MMA) action at the storied Salas de Armas on Friday, June 30, live on Azteca America at 10 p.m. ET. In the “Combate 15” lightweight (155 pounds) main event, recent Combate Americas “Fight of the Night” winner Danny “The Realist” Ramirez (6-2) will square off with seasoned battler Rodrigo “Kazula” Vargas (6-3). In the featherweight (145 pounds) co-main event, Levy “El Negro” Marroquin (5-1) looks for his second straight win when he collides with the red-hot Andres “The Bullet” Quintana (11-2). Additionally, Combate Americas will produce its second women’s strawweight (115 pounds) matchup in history when unbeaten upstart Melissa “Melly” Martinez (1-0) goes head-to-head with the venerable Yajaira “Shokolate” Romo (3-2). “There is no better way to kick off our summer fight campaign than by returning to Mexico City,” Combate Americas CEO Campbell McLaren said. “Since we brought the Combate Americas live event series to Mexico for the first time in January,” McLaren continued, “we have been unearthing some of the fiercest, young fight talent in a country that has a proud history of producing legendary world champions and, on June 30, fans will see some of the most electrifying action to date in ‘La Jaula.’” Additional “Combate 15” matchups will be announced soon. Rodrigo Vargas vs. Danny Ramirez The 5-foot-7, 31-year-old Vargas heads into “Combate 15” having won four of his last five starts, with all four victories coming by way of knockout or submission. Fighting out of Mexico City, “Kazula” will have the hometown crowd on his side as he looks to rebound from last January’s razor-thin decision loss to Marco Antonio Elpidio in what was an epic, see-saw battle at “Combate 10.” Ramirez, 28, has more than seven years’ experience in the U.S. Marine Corps, which “The Realist” was able to parlay into a successful cagefighing career. After shredding the amateur circuit, the 5-foot-9 Californian turned pro, compiling an impressive 6-2 record with four knockouts. His most recent victory also received “Fight of the Night” honors at last February’s “Combate 11” affair, where Ramirez upset fan-favorite Erick “Ghost Pepper” Gonzalez in a three-round war in Burbank, Calif. Levy Marroquin vs. Andres Quintana One of the top prospects fighting out of Monterrey, Nuevo Leone, Mexico, the 5-foot-8, 21-year-old Marroquin made a successful debut with Combate Americas by outlasting Pablo Sabori at “Combate 12” earlier this year in Tijuana. “El Negro” boasts four finishes in five wins, split between knockouts (2) and submissions (2). Quintana, 25, cut his teeth on season 22 of The Ultimate Fighter reality show before returning to the local circuit, where the 6-foot-1 ‘Bullet’ shot up the regional rankings to earn his spot on Combate Americas roster. The Albuquerque, N.M.-based fighter did not disappoint, turning Combate Americas’ featherweight division on its head with a thrilling, three-round upset win over Team Alpha Male product Erick Sanchez at “Combate 11” last February. Melissa Martinez vs. Yajaira Romo Martinez makes her return to Mexico City, as well as her Combate Americas debut, after stopping Iliana Lopez in her first professional fight roughly one year back. Standing 5-foot-5, Monterrey’s Yajaira Romo looks to return to the win column after her three-fight win streak was halted in early 2016. “Shokolate” is a member of the famed Combate Libre Academia, and possesses knockout power in both hands. # # # ABOUT COMBATE AMERICAS

