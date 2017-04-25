Combate Americas Announces “Cinco De Mayo” Fight Card For Ventura, Calif.

COMBATE AMERICAS

ANNOUNCES NINE-BOUT LINEUP

FOR CINCO DE MAYO MMA EVENT IN

VENTURA, CALIFORNIA LIVE FROM VENTURA COUNTY FAIRGROUNDS

ON FRIDAY, MAY 5 LIGHTWEIGHT MAIN EVENT:

JOSE “FROGGY” ESTRADA VS. EMILIO CHAVEZ Lightweight Co-Main Event:

Danny “The Realist” Ramirez vs. Chris “Taco” Padilla Plus:

John “Sexy Mexy” Castaneda vs. Chris Beal

Alyssa Garcia vs. Sheila Padilla

Heinrich Wassmer vs. Freddie Arteaga Tickets for “Combate 14” on sale now NEW YORK – April 25, 2017 – Combate Americas today announced a sensational, nine-bout Mixed Martial Arts (MMA) fight card that will take place at Ventura County Fairgrounds in Ventura, Calif., in celebration of the “Cinco De Mayo” holiday, on Friday, May 5. In the lightweight (155 pounds) main event of “Combate 14,” undefeated, heavy-handed rising star Jose “Froggy” Estrada (3-0) will square off with Emilio “The Ferocious Aztec” Chavez (11-9). Priced from $35, tickets for “Combate 14” are available online at Ticketon.com. The 5-foot-6, 26-year-old Estrada from Fillmore, Calif. has been on a tear since he made his professional debut with Combate Americas last April, stopping all three of his opponents to date inside of one round. Chavez of Fullerton, Calif. is a flashy, 5-foot-9, 30-year-old competitor who will make the second start of his career in La Jaula, the Combate Americas cage. In his promotional debut on April 18, 2016, Chavez submitted Angel Cruz in the second round (4:21) of action with a rear-naked choke. In the co-main event, which will also be contested at lightweight, Danny “The Realist” Ramirez (6-2) will return to action on the heels of a “Fight of the Night” performance in La Jaula, to battle Combate Americas newcomer and fellow knockout artist Chris “Taco” Padilla (7-2). The 5-foot-9, 28-year-old Ramirez of North Hills, Calif. staged an incredible, relentless performance against Erick “Ghost Pepper” Gonzalez at “Combate 12” on February 16, earning a unanimous decision over Gonzalez in what was Ramirez’s second straight win. Padilla of Gardena, Calif. has notched six of his seven professional career victories to date by way of (T)KO or submission. Prior to making his professional debut in 2014, “Taco” amassed a perfect, 6-0 record under amateur status, with all of his wins coming by way of (T)KO or submission. In other action at “Combate 14,” bantamweight (135 pounds) star John “Sexy Mexy” Castaneda (11-2) will face off with Chris “The Real Deal” Beal (10-4). Castaneda of Mankato, Minn. is riding a seven-fight win streak that dates back to May 16, 2015 when he secured a first-round submission (rear-naked choke) win over Pedro Velasco. The 5-foot-7, 25-year-old has been perfect in La Jaula, winning all five of his Combate Americas bouts. The 5-foot-7, 31-year-old Beal of Ventura is an eight-year, battle-tested veteran of the sport who has competed on three different continents. In his first start with Combate Americas, he will look to end a recent, four-fight skid. Elsewhere on the card, Alyssa “Tiny Tim” Garcia (3-2) of Whittier, Calif. will face Sheila Padilla (2-1) of Visalia, Calif. in an atomweight (105 pounds) matchup. Submission ace Heinrich Wassmer (5-1) of Los Angeles, Calif. will take on hard-nosed scrapper Freddie “Lil’ Man” Arteaga (8-5) of Boise, Idaho in a flyweight (125 pounds) contest. Complete “Combate Americas: Combate 14” Fight Card Lightweight Main Event:

Jose Estrada vs. Emilio Chavez Lightweight Co-Main Event:

Danny Ramirez vs. Chris Padilla Bantamweight: John Castaneda vs. Chris Beal

Middleweight: Joseph Vidales vs. Joseph Henle

Flyweight: Heinrich Wassmer vs. Freddie Arteaga

Flyweight: Michael Reyes vs. Benji Gomez

Atomweight: Alyssa Garcia vs. Sheila Padilla

Catchweight (140 pounds): Ryan Lilley vs. Ralph Acosta

Lightweight: Bruno Machado vs. Austin Wilson # # # ABOUT COMBATE AMERICAS

Combate Americas, LLC. is the first U.S. Hispanic Mixed Martial Arts (MMA) sports franchise in history, designed to build Latino fighting champions and serve Hispanic fans, one of the world’s most avid groups of prize fighting enthusiasts. The Combate Americas franchise includes reality TV programming, live events and mobile programming. The company’s CEO, Campbell McLaren, is universally recognized as the co-founder/co-creator of the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC). New York Magazine described McLaren as “the marketing genius behind the UFC” and Yahoo! Sports proclaimed that he “knows more about the sport than just about anyone in it today.” With an unprecedented product and a blue-chip ownership and management team, Combate Americas is poised to break new ground and bring about a new era in world championship level MMA competition. ABOUT TV AZTECA

TV Azteca is one of the two largest producers of Spanish-language television programming in the world, operating two national television networks in Mexico, El trece and Azteca 7, through more than 300 owned and operated stations across the country. TV Azteca affiliates include Azteca US, a broadcast television network focused on the rapidly growing U.S. Hispanic market, and Azteca Web, an Internet company for North American Spanish speakers. ABOUT AZTECA AMERICA’S NETWORK

Azteca America engages Spanish-language viewers by creating unique, passionate and enlightening content that is relevant to the daily lives of our audience. Wholly owned by Mexican broadcaster TV Azteca, S.A.B. de C.V. one of the two largest producers of Spanish-language content in the world, Azteca America complements its Mexican programs with an innovative lineup of shows from third-party producers and distributors to ensure the finest programming for its audience. The company provides tailored, multi-platform advertising solutions for clients seeking to reach the most dynamic consumer group in the country.