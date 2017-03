COGA: Rumble on the Ridge 54 Results

Team MMAmadhouse will have Peter Artman cage side for all the action.

**Fight Card is subject to change**

Carson Frei vs. Nathan Stolen

Jeff Sweeney vs. Eddie Blackburn

Nick Coughran vs. Artiom Kula

Hunter Clagett vs. Jon Marc Cortez

Sean Kalinosky vs. Johnson Nasona

Hubertus Davalos vs. Aaron Ibanez

Adland Benson vs. Keith Adams

Tyler Ross vs. Zachary Harris

Joshua Hillman vs. Kyle McCoy

Erick Ortiz vs. Conan Covin