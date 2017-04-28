King of the Cage Returns to Coeur D’Alene Casino Resort on May 25 for “FUTURE KINGS”

RANCHO CUCAMONGA, CA. (April 27, 2017) – King of the Cage, the leader in casino mixed martial arts entertainment, returns to Coeur D’Alene Casino Resort Hotel in Worley, Idaho on Thursday, May 25, 2017 with another world-class mega-event headlined by a Bantamweight showdown between Zack Lari vs. Alex Eastman and Killian Estes vs. Nick Mills for the vacant KOTC Amateur Middleweight Title.

Fight card includes:

Main Event – Bantamweight 145 lbs.

Zach “Scrappy” Lari from Coeur D’Alene, Idaho (AKA) vs. Alex “The Beastman” Eastman from Ellensburg, Washington (American Combat Academy).

Co-Main Event – Jr. Flyweight (125 lbs.)

Zane “Tweak” Douglass from Coeur D’Alene, Idaho (AKA) vs. Cody Simpkins from Priest River, Idaho (Independent).

Co-Main Event – Bantamweight (145 lbs.)

Dustin Winter from Tacoma, Washington (Elite BJJ) vs. Jesse Hardenbrook from Spokane, Washington (Warrior Camp).

Featured Fight – KOTC Amateur Middleweight Title (185 lbs.

Killian “The Infamous” Estes (7-0) from Coeur D’Alene, Idaho (AKA) vs. Nick Mills (4-0) from Washington State (MMA). Both fighters are undefeated and will battle for the vacant Middleweight belt.

Featured Fight – Flyweight (135 lbs.)

Dakota Schnall from Coeur D’Alene, Idaho (AKA) vs. Alan Nicholson from Washington State (Warrior Camp).

Other fighters appearing on the card will include Cameron Robinette, Badger Black, Corey Cook, Sonia Sillen, Nate Peterson, Johnny Valimont, Chase Campbell, Shane White Eagle, Josh Bean, Jesse Hardenbrook, Sergio Chavez, Casey McDonald, Allen Messick, Cameron Meyers, Devin Weber.

This event will be broadcast in over 50 million U.S. households on MAVTV (214 DIRECTV, 810 Verizon FiOS). Check your local cable provider for cable station in your area.

Doors open at 6 pm and fights start at 7 pm. Reserve seating, VIP, and ringside tickets are on sale now. For more information or to purchase tickets, please visit www.cdacasino.com or at the Coeur D’Alene Casino Resort Hotel box office. Event card and schedule are subject to change.