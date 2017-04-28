Coeur D’Alene Casino Resort on May 25 for “FUTURE KINGS”

By on
Coeur D’Alene Casino Resort on May 25 for “FUTURE KINGS”
FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

King of the Cage Returns to Coeur D’Alene Casino Resort on May 25 for “FUTURE KINGS”

RANCHO CUCAMONGA, CA. (April 27, 2017) – King of the Cage, the leader in casino mixed martial arts entertainment, returns to Coeur D’Alene Casino Resort Hotel in Worley, Idaho on Thursday, May 25, 2017 with another world-class mega-event headlined by a Bantamweight showdown between Zack Lari vs. Alex Eastman and Killian Estes vs. Nick Mills for the vacant KOTC Amateur Middleweight Title.

Fight card includes:

Main Event – Bantamweight 145 lbs.  
Zach “Scrappy” Lari from Coeur D’Alene, Idaho (AKA) vs. Alex “The Beastman” Eastman from Ellensburg, Washington (American Combat Academy).

Co-Main Event – Jr. Flyweight (125 lbs.) 
Zane “Tweak” Douglass from Coeur D’Alene, Idaho (AKA) vs. Cody Simpkins from Priest River, Idaho (Independent).

Co-Main Event – Bantamweight (145 lbs.)
Dustin Winter from Tacoma, Washington (Elite BJJ) vs. Jesse Hardenbrook from Spokane, Washington (Warrior Camp).

Featured Fight – KOTC Amateur Middleweight Title (185 lbs.
Killian “The Infamous” Estes (7-0) from Coeur D’Alene, Idaho (AKA) vs. Nick Mills (4-0) from Washington State (MMA). Both fighters are undefeated and will battle for the vacant Middleweight belt.

Featured Fight – Flyweight (135 lbs.)
Dakota Schnall from Coeur D’Alene, Idaho (AKA) vs. Alan Nicholson from Washington State (Warrior Camp).

Other fighters appearing on the card will include Cameron Robinette, Badger Black, Corey Cook, Sonia Sillen, Nate Peterson, Johnny Valimont, Chase Campbell, Shane White Eagle, Josh Bean, Jesse Hardenbrook, Sergio Chavez, Casey McDonald, Allen Messick, Cameron Meyers, Devin Weber.

This event will be broadcast in over 50 million U.S. households on MAVTV (214 DIRECTV, 810 Verizon FiOS). Check your local cable provider for cable station in your area.

Doors open at 6 pm and fights start at 7 pm. Reserve seating, VIP, and ringside tickets are on sale now. For more information or to purchase tickets, please visit www.cdacasino.com or at the Coeur D’Alene Casino Resort Hotel box office. Event card and schedule are subject to change.

Official Hashtag: #KOTCFutureKings
About King of the Cage

After performing over 500 events since its inception in 1998, King of the Cage has proven to be a leader in the evolution of Mixed Martial Arts. No other production has promoted more fights than King of the Cage. KOTC has and continues to promote shows globally, including the United States and foreign countries such as: England, Singapore, South Africa, Canada, Japan, Australia and Philippines.

King of the Cage is available weekly to over 50 million homes in the United States on cable and satellite television on MAVTV, owned by Lucas Oil and also airs in more than 50 countries worldwide.

King of the Cage has been a career staple for countless stars including Ronda Rousey, Forrest Griffin, Quinton Rampage Jackson, Daniel Cormier, TJ Dillishaw, Demetrious Johnson, Robbie Lawler, Rory MacDonald, Rashad Evans, Krazy Horse, Keith Jardine, Mac Danzig, Urijah Faber, Joe Stevenson, and Diego Sanchez.

King of the Cage recently secured a broadcast deal with the UFC, allowing FIGHTPASS to broadcast all events internationally. They also have the rights domestically one year after each event and the initial airings on MAVTV.

Visit at http://www.kingofthecage.com.

