King of the Cage Returns to Citizens Business Bank Arena on March 18 for “SUPERNOVA”

R ANCHO CUCAMONGA, CA. (January 30, 2017) – King of the Cage returns to Citizens Business Bank Arena in Ontario, California on Saturday, March 18, 2017 with another world-class mega-event headlined by two World Title fights between current champion Juan Archuleta vs. Brandon Hastings for the Lightweight Title and current champion Ryan Fillingame vs. Buddy Clinton for the Jr. Welterweight Belt, as well as a co-main event in the Women’s Strawweight Division featuring Cynthia Arceo vs. Peggy Ross.

Fight card includes:

Main Event – Lightweight World Title (155 lbs.)

Current KOTC Champion Juan “The Spaniard” Archuleta (13-1), Hesperia, California (Joe Stevenson’s Cobra Kai) vs. Brandon “The White Tiger” Hastings (5-2), Victorville, California (White Tiger Martial Arts). Archuleta has won his last 9 fights and is top ranked. Hastings won his last bout with an impressive second round knockout.

Co-Main Event – Jr. Welterweight World Title (160 lbs.)

Current KOTC Champion “Prince” Ryan Fillingame (5-1) from Victorville, California (Team Diamond MMA) vs. Buddy Clinton (10-5), Hurst, Texas (Team Royce Gracie). Fillingame is one of the top up and coming stars in MMA.

C o-Main Event – Strawweight (115 lbs.)

Cynthia “Sin” Arceo, El Paso, Texas (United Shotokon Association) vs. Peggy “The Truth” Ross, Oceanside, California (Military Alliance)

Featured Event – Bantamweight 135 lbs.

Johnny “Kid Kvenbo” Munoz (3-0), Norco, California (CQuence Jiu-Jitsu) vs. Paul Webb, Hemet, California (Team Quest). Munoz in undefeated and has won all his fights in impressive fashion. Webb has won six bouts in his professional career.

Featured Event – Lightweight 155 lbs.

Thor “TNT” Skancke (9-7), Woodland Hills, California (Team Thor) vs. Arian “Nite Nite” Sharifi (4-0), Santa Ana, California (Subfighter)

Other Fights:

Darren Smith, Irvine, California (OC Kickboxing) vs. Mike Flach, Chino Hills California (Millennia MMA)

David Gomez, Rancho Cucamonga California vs. TBA

Daniel Hernandez, Monrovia California (The Vault MMA) vs. TBA

Aaron Williams, Victorville California (Kobra Kai) vs.TBA

Isaac Velasco, Los Angeles California (Systems Training Center) vs. Chai Sirisute, Long Beach California (10th Planet)

Steve Ramirez, Orange California (All In MMA) vs. TBA

Jonathan Noriega, Victorville California (Kobra Kai) vs. Armando Murillo, El Centro California (Team Punisher)

Albert Veloz, Victorville California (Cage Combat Academy) vs. TBA

Isaiah Culpepper, Riverside California (United Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu) vs. Estaban Torres, Montclair California (Team 3)

Ricardo Flemate, Montclair California (Team 3) vs. Sean Crenshaw, Westlake Village, California (Dynamix MMA)

Victor Sydnor, Victorville California (Team Diamond / Mafra Jiu-Jitsu) vs. Thomas Landeros, Whittier California (All In MMA)

Chasen Foster, Riverside California (Solid Ground MMA) vs. Francisco Sanchez, Santa Ana California (Rounders MMA)

Wade Rogers, Rainbow California (Anointed Martial Arts) vs. TBA

Freddy Escamilla, Riverside California (Solid Ground MMA) vs. Tyler Daulley, Huntington Beach California (Cleber Jiu-Jitsu)

This event will be broadcast in over 50 million U.S. households on MAVTV (214 DIRECTV, 810 Verizon FiOS). Check your local cable provider for cable station in your area.

Doors open at 4:00 pm. and fights start at 5:00 pm. Reserve seating and Ringside tickets are on sale now. For more information or to purchase tickets, please visit Ticketmaster.com. All ages. Event card subject to change.

###