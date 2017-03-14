Church in São Paulo has night full of MMA knockouts, submissions and electrifying fights

The headquarters of the Renascer Church in Christ hosted the fifth edition of the URF (Ultimate Fighting Reborn) already traditional event in the scenario of fights in Sao Paulo attended by a large audience, many exciting fights and knockouts and submissions. The former Portuguese Gymnasium, currently Renascer Arena, has a long and important history with MMA. It was in this gym that in 1998, the UFC held its first edition in Brazilian soil, and on the last day 10, even as a church today, once again saw the MMA be center of attention.

In all, 12 matches gathering young athletes, rookies and more experienced as the case of Joe Reborn, Robertinho Santos, William Cilli and Ednilson “Cai Cai. In all the struggles athletes have surrendered just starting to define the fight in his favor, so that only one fight went to the judges’ decision and 10 of them ended in the first round.

In the main fight of the night, the most exciting duel. William Cilli faced Ednilson “Cai Cai” and had many problems to find a focused and superior opponent in striking. Knowing well use his stature, “Cai Cai” managed to control the five rounds of the main event and just not knocked out Cilli because the Chute Boxe athlete showed a lot of grit and determination, trying to turn the fight until the last moment. At the end of the fight, a unanimous decision to “Cai Cai” that left Cilli disfigured with cuts and swelling in the right eye, but both players left standing ovation by the public due to large delivery.

ATHLETE OF THE HOUSE BEAUTIFUL AND WINS DO IN ROUND FIRST

The fight URF 5 was special to Ze Reborn, the athlete 28 years is the Reborn Team , which is part of a social project Renascer church in Christ, then fought practically in the backyard From home. Away from competitions, Joe returned to active duty to face Nicolas “Carioca” by dividing the flies and did not disappoint the audience appeared to encourage. With a dominant role, Joe clinched victory with a guillotine at the very first round to the delight of fans.

Also present at the event, the leader of the Renascer Church in Christ, Estevam Hernandes showed full support to the event:

– Our intention is not to promote violence, but the sport and bring the love of Jesus to others who, by their personal tastes may never come into a church. Today, we can bring great fighters into our church and cause them to know Jesus through what they like to do.

Check out the results of the URF:

ULTIMATE FIGHTING REBORN 5

March 10, the Renascer Arena, from 18 hours

CARD EVENT

Ednilson “Cai Cai” won Willian Cilli by unanimous decision

Joseph “Joe Reborn” won Nicolas “Carioca by submission (guillotine choke) in round

Roberto Santos defeated Peter” Fury “by submission (rear naked choke) in round one

Joanderson Sá won Wanderley “Mexican” by submission (guillotine choke) in the first round

Gustavo Oliveira won Leonardo “Leo Capoeira” by TKO in the second round

Adriano “Korean” won Moacir Rock by submission (rear naked choke) in round

Hebert Brito won Leandro Enoch knockout technico in the first round

Thiago “Shark” won Marcus Vinicius by submission (guillotine choke) in round

Kevin Furlan won Raul “Small” by TKO in the first round

Thiago “Besourão” won Paulo “Cone” by TKO in the first round

Thiago “Sledgehammer” won Rodrigo “Russian” by TKO in the first round

Douglas Rocha won Caio Shimek by TKO in the first round

Igreja em São Paulo tem noite de MMA repleta de nocautes, finalizações e lutas eletrizantes

A sede da igreja Renascer em Cristo foi palco da quinta edição do URF (Ultimate Reborn Fighting) evento já tradicional no cenário das lutas em São Paulo que contou com um grande público, lutas emocionantes e muitos nocautes e finalizações. O antigo Ginásio da Portuguesa, atualmente Renascer Arena, tem uma história longa e importante com o MMA. Foi neste ginásio que, em 1998, o UFC realizou sua primeira edição em solo brasileiro, e no último dia 10, mesmo sendo uma igreja atualmente, mais uma vez viu o MMA ser centro das atenções.

Ao todo foram 12 combates reunindo atletas jovens, estreantes e alguns mais experientes como o caso de Zé Reborn, Robertinho Santos, Willian Cilli e Ednilson “Cai Cai. Em todas as lutas os atletas se entregaram partindo para definir logo o combate a seu favor, tanto que apenas uma luta foi para a decisão dos jurados e 10 delas terminaram logo no primeiro round.

Na luta principal da noite, o duelo mais emocionante. Willian Cilli enfrentou Ednilson “Cai Cai” e teve muitos problemas ao encontrar um adversário focado e superior na trocação. Sabendo usar bem sua envergadura, “Cai Cai” conseguiu controlar os cinco rounds do combate principal e, só não nocauteou Cilli porque o atleta da Chute Boxe mostrou muita garra e determinação, tentando virar o combate até o último instante. Ao final do combate, decisão unânime para “Cai Cai” que deixou Cilli desfigurado com cortes e um inchaço no olho direito, mas ambos os atletas saíram aplaudidos de pé pelo público devido a grande entrega.

ATLETA DA CASA FAZ BONITO E VENCE NO PRIMEIRO ROUND

A luta do URF 5 era especial para Zé Reborn, o atleta de 28 anos representa a equipe Reborn Team que faz parte de um dos projetos sociais de igreja Renascer em Cristo, então lutou praticamente no quintal de casa. Afastado das competições, Zé voltou à ativa ao enfrentar Nicolas “Carioca” pela divisão dos moscas e não decepcionou o público compareceu para o incentivar. Com uma atuação dominante, Zé conquistou a vitória com uma guilhotina logo no round inicial para delírio dos fãs.

Também presente no evento, o líder da igreja Renascer em Cristo, Estevam Hernandes mostrou total apoio ao evento:

– A nossa intenção não é promover a violência, mas sim o esporte e levar o amor de Jesus a outras pessoas que, por seus gostos pessoais, talvez, jamais entrariam em uma igreja. Hoje, nós podemos trazer grandes lutadores para dentro da nossa igreja e fazer com que eles conheçam a Jesus através daquilo que eles mais gostam de fazer.

Confira abaixo os resultados do URF:

ULTIMATE REBORN FIGHTING 5

10 de Março, na Renascer Arena, a partir das 18 horas

CARD DO EVENTO

Ednilson “Cai Cai” venceu Willian Cilli por decisão unânime dos jurados

José “Zé Reborn” venceu Nicolas “Carioca por finalização (guilhotina) no primeiro round

Roberto Santos venceu Pedro “Fúria” por finalização (mata-leão) no primeiro round

Joanderson Sá venceu Wanderley “Mexicano” por finalização (guilhotina) no primeiro round

Gustavo Oliveira venceu Leonardo “Leo Capoeira” por nocaute técnico no segundo round

Adriano “Korean” venceu Moacir Rocha por finalização (mata-leão) no primeiro round

Hebert Brito venceu Leandro Enoque por nocaute ténico no primeiro round

Thiago “Tubarão” venceu Marcus Vinicius por finalização (guilhotina) no primeiro round

Kevin Furlan venceu Raul “Pequeno” por nocaute técnico no primeiro round

Thiago “Besourão” venceu Paulo “Casquinha” por nocaute técnico no primeiro round

Thiago “Marreta” venceu Rodrigo “Russo” por nocaute técnico no primeiro round

Douglas Rocha venceu Caio Shimek por nocaute técnico no primeiro round