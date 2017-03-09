CHRIS FISHGOLD RETURNS HOME TO DEFEND LIGHTWEIGHT TITLE AT CAGE WARRIORS 82

Liverpool lightweight and Cage Warriors world champion Chris Fishgold will return to his home city as he bids to make history at Cage Warriors 81.

Fishgold (16-1-1) will look to make a third successful defence of his 155lb world title when he takes on fellow submission specialist Jani Salmi (9-2) in the co-main event at the Echo Arena on April 1.

If Fishgold is successful, he’ll become the first Cage Warriors champion to make three consecutive world title defences and he’ll get to keep his Cage Warriors belt as a result.

Fishgold captured the vacant lightweight belt in July 2016 with a first-round submission of Adam Boussif at Cage Warriors 77.

And the NextGen-trained lightweight rounded out the year with back-to-back title defences, submitting Jason Ponet at Cage Warriors 79 in Liverpool in September, then outpointing Nic Herron-Webb at Cage Warriors Unplugged at the BT Sport studios in London in November.

He’ll take on in-form Finn Salmi, who comes into this matchup riding an eight-fight win streak, a run that includes six finishes, with five coming by submission.

Cage Warriors is renowned for delivering a production line of talent to the highest level of the sport, with dozens of former Cage Warriors stars going on to ply their trade in the UFC’s octagon.

All eyes will be on the Echo Arena as two of Cage Warriors current stars – Fishgold and featherweight champion teammate Paddy Pimblett – take centre stage in their home city.

Fishgold said that home town advantage will help fire him to victory on April 1.

“Stepping into the Cage Warriors cage is always special, but the chance to defend my world title at home means the world,” he said.

“Being the first fighter to win a Cage Warriors title outright would be a huge honour for me, and nobody’s going to take this belt from me in my home town.”

Cage Warriors president Graham Boylan said: “It’s great to announce our second world title fight for Liverpool.

“It’s great to have both of our Liverpool world champions at the top of this fight card. April 1 is going to be spectacular. Our biggest show ever.”