FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

King of the Cage Returns to Chinook Winds Casino Resort on May 27 for “HEADSTRONG”

RANCHO CUCAMONGA, CA. (May 2, 2017) – King of the Cage, the leader in casino mixed martial arts entertainment, returns to Chinook Winds Casino Resort in Lincoln City, Oregon on Saturday, May 27, 2017 with another world-class mega-event, headlined by current KOTC Welterweight Champion Ben Egli defending his title against Justin Baseman and featuring some of the sport’s most ferocious competitors.

Fight card includes:

Main Event – KOTC Welterweight World Title (170 lbs.)
Current Champion Ben Egli (8-1) from Tualatin, Oregon (Bergkamp Muay Thai) vs. Justin “The Raw Deal” Baseman (7-2) from Susanville, California (Iron Horse). Egli in his last bout defended his belt with a fourth-round submission. Baseman has 19 wins and is top ranked.

Co-Main Event – Bantamweight (145 lbs.) 
Ricky Simon (8-1) from Portland, Oregon (Gracie Barra) vs. Charon “The Dreamcatcher” Spain from Yakima, Washington (Yakima MMA). Simon is top ranked and Spain has 14 wins and has won his last two fights.

Featured Event – Jr. Welterweight 160 lbs.
Scotty Hao (3-0) from Kailua- Kona, Hawaii (Average Joe’s MMA) vs. Jake Smith (5-2) from Portland, Oregon (Gracie Barra).

Featured Event – Light Heavyweight 205 lbs.
Dylan Potter (4-2) from Olympia, Washington (Eatonville MMA) vs. Nick Biron (2-0) from Portland, Oregon.

This event will be broadcast in over 50 million U.S. households on MAVTV (214 DIRECTV and Verizon FiOS (810). Check your local cable provider for cable station in your area.

Other fighters appearing on the card include Clayton York, Drumaine Davis, Ricardo Martinez, Chance Stamps, Alex Aguilar, Aaron Bowles, Josh Stevens, David Alonso, Abdul Kamara, Adam Suarez, Angel Espino.

Doors at 5 pm / Fights at 6 pm. For more information or to purchase tickets, please call 1-888-MAIN-ACT (624-6228) or go online to www.chinookwindscasino.comor in person at the Chinook Winds Casino Resort Box Office. All ages. Event card and schedule are subject to change.

Official Hashtag: #KOTCHeadstrong
About King of the Cage

After performing over 500 events since its inception in 1998, King of the Cage has proven to be a leader in the evolution of Mixed Martial Arts. No other production has promoted more fights than King of the Cage. KOTC has and continues to promote shows globally, including the United States and foreign countries such as: England, Singapore, South Africa, Canada, Japan, Australia and Philippines.

King of the Cage is available weekly to over 50 million homes in the United States on cable and satellite television on MAVTV, owned by Lucas Oil and also airs in more than 50 countries worldwide.

King of the Cage has been a career staple for countless stars including Ronda Rousey, Forrest Griffin, Quinton Rampage Jackson, Daniel Cormier, TJ Dillishaw, Demetrious Johnson, Robbie Lawler, Rory MacDonald, Rashad Evans, Krazy Horse, Keith Jardine, Mac Danzig, Urijah Faber, Joe Stevenson, and Diego Sanchez.

King of the Cage recently secured a broadcast deal with the UFC, allowing FIGHTPASS to broadcast all events internationally. They also have the rights domestically one year after each event and the initial airings on MAVTV.

Visit at http://www.kingofthecage.com.

