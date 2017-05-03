King of the Cage Returns to Chinook Winds Casino Resort on May 27 for “HEADSTRONG”

RANCHO CUCAMONGA, CA. (May 2, 2017) – King of the Cage, the leader in casino mixed martial arts entertainment, returns to Chinook Winds Casino Resort in Lincoln City, Oregon on Saturday, May 27, 2017 with another world-class mega-event, headlined by current KOTC Welterweight Champion Ben Egli defending his title against Justin Baseman and featuring some of the sport’s most ferocious competitors.

Fight card includes:

Main Event – KOTC Welterweight World Title (170 lbs.)

Current Champion Ben Egli (8-1) from Tualatin, Oregon (Bergkamp Muay Thai) vs. Justin “The Raw Deal” Baseman (7-2) from Susanville, California (Iron Horse). Egli in his last bout defended his belt with a fourth-round submission. Baseman has 19 wins and is top ranked.

Co-Main Event – Bantamweight (145 lbs.)

Ricky Simon (8-1) from Portland, Oregon (Gracie Barra) vs. Charon “The Dreamcatcher” Spain from Yakima, Washington (Yakima MMA). Simon is top ranked and Spain has 14 wins and has won his last two fights.

Featured Event – Jr. Welterweight 160 lbs.

Scotty Hao (3-0) from Kailua- Kona, Hawaii (Average Joe’s MMA) vs. Jake Smith (5-2) from Portland, Oregon (Gracie Barra).

Featured Event – Light Heavyweight 205 lbs.

Dylan Potter (4-2) from Olympia, Washington (Eatonville MMA) vs. Nick Biron (2-0) from Portland, Oregon.

This event will be broadcast in over 50 million U.S. households on MAVTV (214 DIRECTV and Verizon FiOS (810). Check your local cable provider for cable station in your area.

Other fighters appearing on the card include Clayton York, Drumaine Davis, Ricardo Martinez, Chance Stamps, Alex Aguilar, Aaron Bowles, Josh Stevens, David Alonso, Abdul Kamara, Adam Suarez, Angel Espino.

Doors at 5 pm / Fights at 6 pm. For more information or to purchase tickets, please call 1-888-MAIN-ACT (624-6228) or go online to www.chinookwindscasino.comor in person at the Chinook Winds Casino Resort Box Office. All ages. Event card and schedule are subject to change.