Changes hit Saturday’s FFC 29 card, but event goes on with three title fights

We’re only four days away from Final Fight Championship 29 that is to take place at Tivoli Hall Saturday April 22. This will be FFC’s fifth event in the Slovenian capital with amazing fight card headlined by FFC’s first title unification bout between two dominant kickboxing champions: Slovenia’s Samo Petje and Holland’s Eyevan Danenberg. Petje will do his best to achieve this historical success in front of his hometown audience. Already being the owner of the lightweight title, he will now try to become the first FFC champion with two belts and win the welterweight title as well. However, his task will not be easy since he is to face Holland’s KO artist. Both champs fought at FFC’s previous event in Greece and defended their belts proving why they are the elite.

Jel?i? vs. Pastuch

The MMA part of the event will be headlined by FFC’s MMA lightweight champion Luka Jel?i? who will defend the title against dangerous Argentine BJJ fighter Roberto Pastuch. Jeli?i? was originally to fight Valeriou Mircea, but Modova’s fighter was forced to cancel his appearance due to an injury. And thus Jel?i? got a new opponent. Jel?i? is currently living and training in Dublin at the famous SBG with Conor McGregor that also contributed to rapid improvement in his game. In December 2016 at FFC 27 in Zagreb, he defeated Bellators’ Danilo Belluardo and won the FFC lightweight belt. His upcoming bout in Ljubljana will also be his first title defense.

Brestovac vs. Poturak

Of all the other exciting matches, the co-main event in the kickboxing part of the show also promises lots of intrigue and drama since FFC’s undisputed heavyweight champion and one of the best heavyweights in the world, Mladen Brestovac, takes on legendary Bosnian KO artist Dževad Poturak. In last three years „The Scorpion Sting“ successfully managed to combine his careers both in Glory and FFC becoming one of the best heavyweights in the world. On the other hand, after numerous health issues, Dževad Poturak managed to get back in shape, decided to fight in heavyweight division again and promised to surprise all fight fans with this upcoming bout.

Magomedov vs. Souza

FFC 29 MMA part of the event will kick off with a catch weight fight between Germany’s Abusupiyan Magomedov and Brazil’s Sergio Souza. This spot was originally reserved for Slovenia’s MMA prospect Uroš Juriši? who was forced to cancel the match due to an injury. This is when Abusupiyan “Abus” Magomedov, one of Europe’s best -84 kg fighters, stepped up and this weekend he is to fight in his second FFC match.

In one of the most anticipated matches, FFC Futures 2014 champion Tilen Kolari? (3-2) is to face FFC’s former lightweight champion and Stockholm’s Allstars Gym member Ahmed Vila (5-1). Kolari? is one of Slovenia’s biggest MMA prospects who impressed fight fans in 2014 when he won the FFC Futures tournament. After his not so successful FFC debut against Danilo Belluardo, Kolari? will try to score a win in front of his hometown audience against dangerous Ahmed Vila.

When it comes to other Slovenian fighters, Aleksander Stankov will fight Austria’s Rene Wimmer in a middleweight MMA clash, while Slovenia’s MMA prospect Jasmin Memovi? is to lock horns with Croatia’s Marko Ostanek.

FFC 29 – Ljubljana “Champion vs. Champion”

KB:

Samo Petje (SLO) vs. Eyevan Danenberg (NED), -77kg – title match

Mladen Brestovac (CRO) vs Dževad Poturak (BiH), HW – title match

Donegi Abena (NED) vs. Fabien Fouquet (FRA), HW

Aleksander Stankov (SLO) vs. Rene Wimmer (AUT), -85kg

Toni Mikeli? (CRO) vs. Labinot Zekaj (ALB) -85kg

Mensur Muri? (MNE) vs. Ivan Šaki? (BiH), -85kg

MMA:

Luka Jel?i? (CRO) vs. Roberto Pastuch (ARG), -70kg – title match

Abusupiyan Magomedov (GER) vs. Sergio Souza (BRA), – 80kg

Tilen Kolari? (SLO) vs. Ahmed Vila (BiH), -66kg

Ivan Erslan (CRO) vs. Ivica Tadijanov (CRO), -93kg

Jasmin Memovi? (SLO) vs. Marko Ostanek (CRO) – 75kg