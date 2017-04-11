Champion vs. Champion: Eyevan Danenberg in his second title defense against contender Samo Petje

At FFC 29 event FFC welterweight champ and Glory’s Eyevan Danenberg is to face Slovenia’s Samo Petje who will fight in welterweight this time thus trying to become FFC’s first two-division champion.

Danenberg won the title in September 2016 and he is still undefeated in the FFC ring. He faced Croatia’s Ivan Bili? in a welterweight title bout at FFC 28 in Athens, Greece, and managed to defend his belt after four exhausting rounds.

It is definitely a proof that the two champs will bring war to the ring! Spectacular FFC 29: Champion vs. Champion is to take place April 22 in Ljubljana, Slovenia!

