CES MMA 44 Highlights: Matt Bessette Retains Featherweight Title With Doctor’s Stoppage TKO

tonight’s live broadcast of AXS TV FIGHTS: CES MMA 44. Headlining the night was featherweight champion Matt Bessette, whose Here are the highlights fromlive broadcast of AXS TV FIGHTS: CES MMA 44. Headlining the night was featherweight champion Matt Bessette, whose powerful striking scored him a TKO victory over challenger Rey Trujillo when the doctor called a stop to the fight after the second round of the main event.

CES MMA 44 Official Results: