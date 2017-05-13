CES MMA 44 Highlights: Matt Bessette Retains Featherweight Title With Doctor’s Stoppage TKO
Here are the highlights from tonight’s live broadcast of AXS TV FIGHTS: CES MMA 44. Headlining the night was featherweight champion Matt Bessette, whose powerful striking scored him a TKO victory over challenger Rey Trujillo when the doctor called a stop to the fight after the second round of the main event.
Full highlights are available to embed via YouTube here: http://bit.ly/CES44_
Highlights
Earlier in the night, UFC veteran Sean Soriano stopped Jacob Bohn with leg kicks in the second round – http://bit.ly/CES44_Soriano
Photos for media use are available to download via dropbox here. Please photo credit Will Paul/CES MMA – http://bit.ly/CES44_Photos
CES MMA 44 Official Results:
- Main Event – Featherweight Title Fight – Matt Bessette (22-7) defeated Rey Trujillo (20-19) via TKO due to doctor’s stoppage at 5:00 in round two.
- Co-Main Event – Heavyweight Fight – Greg Rebello (22-7) submitted Kevin Ray Sears Jr. (6-4) at 4:47 in round three.
- Featherweight Fight – Sean Soriano (10-5) stopped Jacob Bohn (5-4) via TKO due to leg kicks at 3:21 in round two.
- Welterweight Fight – Manny Walo (12-2-1) outlasted Jon Manley (9-4) to win by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)
- Light Heavyweight Fight – Mike Rodriguez (8-2) out-struck Alec Hooben (5-3) tow in by TKO at 4:46 in round one.
- Flyweight Fight – Carlos Candelario (6-0) scored a first round TKO over Timothy Wheeler (2-2) 1:12 into the fight.
- Middleweight Fight – Justin Sumter (4-1) defeated Brian Sparrow (2-1) via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27).