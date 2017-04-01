CES MMA 42 Highlights – Welterweight Champ Chris Curtis TKO’s Wilfredo Santiago Jr. To Retain Belt

Here are the highlights from tonight’s live broadcast of AXS TV FIGHTS: CES MMA 42 from the Twin River Casino in Lincoln, Rhode Island. Full highlights are available to watch and/or embed via YouTube featuring Welterweight Champion Chris Curtis (15-5), who TKO’d challenger Wilfredo Santiago Jr. (7-4) with a knee to the body and a flurry of punches in the main event:

Plus, check out this gif of Luis Felix (15-8) climbing Dawond Pickney’s (11-6) back to sink a rear naked choke in the first round – http://bit.ly/CES42_Felix

Photo credit Will Paul/CES MMA

CES MMA 42 Official Results:

Main Event – Welterweight Title Fight – Chris Curtis (15-5) defeats Wilfredo Santiago Jr. (7-4) via TKO (strikes) at 1:08 in round two.

Co-Main Event – Lightweight Fight – Luis Felix (15-8) defeated Dawond Pickney (11-6) via submission (rear naked choke) at 4:31 in round one.

Lightweight Fight – Saul Almeida (19-8) defeated Josh LaBerge (11-6) via submission (rear naked choke) at 4:50 in round three.

Featherweight Fight – Kenny Foster (12-11) defeated Joe Pingitore (7-3-1) via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28).

Flyweight Fight – Kody Norby (9-4) defeated David Baxter (4-2) via submission (rear naked choke) at 4:24 in round one.

Bantamweight Fight – Kris Moutinho (4-0) defeated Lloyd Reyes (4-4) via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 29-28).

Cruiserweight Fight – Dirlei Broenstrup (15-4) defeated Pat Walsh (10-3) via Split Decision (29-28, 27-30, 29-28).