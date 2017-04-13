Carl Booth predicts India to be the next superpower in MMA

Carl “Bomber” Booth is by far one of the most lethal and precise strikers ever to step into Brave Combat Federation. The weiterweight fighter from the United Kingdom has won 7 out of his eight professional appearances in the cage. The one man wrecking crew, made his Brave Combat Federation debut in an eye-catching fashion when he knocked out Gadzhimusa Gaziev at Brave 2: Dynasty. Gaziev was a heavy favorite to win this fight, but the “Bomber” changed the plans and marched towards the top of the Brave welterweight division.

The lethal striker made an impact in the MMA world with a 31 second knockout in his professional debut. His opponent, Tahar Hadbi on the other hand is an experienced striker who had fought 19 professional fights and had won 13 of them. Hadbi is on a dominating streak winning 8 out of his last 9 bouts accompanied by 2 stellar knockouts worthy to be featured in the highlight reel.

Carl Booth is affiliated to the Nottingham MMA and is riding a six win streak. The welterweight fighter responded about the upcoming event in India. “It is a matter of pleasure to fight in India. Brave Combat Federation is expanding rapidly across the globe and as a fighter, this provides great opportunity to compete in venues that are inaccessible through other promotions. The audience is more responsive and it will be a new experience altogether. Only a few athletes had ever fought in India, it is exciting to be one of the first global athletes to compete in Indian soil. My focus will be to knockout my opponent within the first round. My fans can expect a no nonsense match which is aggressive and at high intensity. The game plan is simple, just bomb the enemy beyond recovery.”

“India is racing towards becoming the next hub of combat sports in the world. Indian wrestlers and boxers have already established as strong contenders in the international level. Just like Brazil, India is developing the sport from the grass root level giving rise to numerous athletes. I would consider this opportunity as an experience of a lifetime and will give Indian MMA fans some memories worthy to be remembered.” said Carl Booth.

The welterweight fight is booked as a prelude to determine the future welterweight championship cout at Brave Combat Federation. Brave 5: Go For Glory features athletes from Algeria, Bahrain, Brazil, Canada, Egypt, India, Mexico, Philippines, Thailand, Saudi Arabia and the United Kingdom. The event will be held on 23 April, 2017 at the Dome Stadium of National Sports Club of India, Mumbai.