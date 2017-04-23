CageSport 45 Results

CageSport 45 Julian Erosa Vs. Justin Harrington 2 MMA Fight Results

Main Event – 5 Rounds

CageSport Lightweight Championship

Julian Erosa defeats Justin Harrington via KO (Strikes) at 4:09 of Round 1

Undercard – 3 Round Bouts

171-pounds: Fay Bursell defeats Dominique Smith via KO (Punch) at 2:19 of Round 1

126-pounds: Joey Elzea defeats Jacob Romero via Unanimous Decision (30-27×3)

156-pounds: Jacob Martin defeats Matt Coble via Submission (Armbar) at 2:31 of Round 2

138-pounds: Sean Gee defeats Jose Hernandez via Majority Decision (28-28, 29-28×2)

145-pounds: Jesse Hardenbrook defeats Brandon Monteith via Submission (Guillotine Choke) at 4:09 of Round 2

265-pounds: Tyree Fortune defeats Jose Rocha via TKO (Strikes) at 3:41 of Round 1

140-pounds: Justin Hugo defeats Jake Blaski via Unanimous Decision (30-27, 29-28×2)

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: April 22, 2017

TACOMA, Wash. – Repeat or reclaim?

That was the question surrounding the main event of CageSport 45.

Julian Erosa provided the answer relatively fast.

Erosa successfully defended his CageSport lightweight championship by defeating former title-holder Justin Harrington by first-round knockout Saturday at the Emerald Queen Casino in Tacoma, Wash.

Erosa (19-4) ended the scheduled five-round bout with a right at the 4 minute, 9 second mark of the first round.

Harrington (9-4) actually scored the bout’s first solid strike, hitting his opponent with a right midway through the first round, which sent Erosa to one knee.

The punch, however, did little to slow Erosa down as he easily rebounded before beginning his own onslaught.

The title fight was a rematch from their Feb. 25 bout where Erosa defeated Harrington by first-round submission to capture the championship.

Heavyweight Tyree Fortune (3-0) remained undefeated by beating Jose Rocha via first-round strikes (3:41) to highlight the undercard.

Fay Bursell (2-1) registered the card’s only knockout as he ended his 171-pound bout by KOing Dominique Smith (0-1) in the first round (2:19).

Jacob Ikaika Martin improved to 5-3 with his win over Matt Coble (11-7) via second-round arm bar submission (2:31) in their 156-pound match up.

Justin Hugo evened his record at 2-2 after defeating Jake Blaski (0-3) in the opening bout, winning the 140-pound contest by unanimous decision (30-27, 29-28, 29-28).

Also on the undercard, Jesse Hardenbrook (3-2) defeated Brandon Monteith (0-1) by second-round Guillotine choke (4:09) in a battle of 145 pounders, Sean Gee (3-3) won his 138-pound clash with Jose Hernandez (2-2) by majority decision (28-28, 29-28, 29-28) and Joey Elzea (3-0) defeated Jacob Romero (0-1) by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27).

CageSport 45 was brought to you by Brian Halquist Productions and CageSport MMA. For more information, please visit the CageSport MMA Facebook page and www.halquistproductions.com

ABOUT BRIAN HALQUIST

Brian Halquist Productions is the Northwest premiere fight promotion company creator of the famed “Battle at the Boat” boxing series promoting more than 19 years and over 150 fights at the Emerald Queen Casino. BHP has also built the largest professional MMA series on the USA’s west coast with “Cage Sport MMA” nearing more than 50 fights. Brian Halquist Productions has promoted events for ESPN, ShowTime and HBO and featured on Showtime’s historic boxing event in St Lucia, West Indies. Brian Halquist Productions has been promoting fights and concerts for over 30 years in the Pacific Northwest.