CageSport 44 Weights

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: Feb. 24, 2017

TACOMA, Wash. – Justin Harrington and Julian Erosa both made weight for their title fight at CageSport 44 at the Emerald Queen Casino in Tacoma, Wash. on Saturday.

Harrington (9-2) came in at 154 pounds, while Erosa (20-5) tipped the scale at 154.5. The five-round main event will be for the CageSport Lightweight Championship, one of nine bouts on the card.

Tickets are available through the EQC box office and all Ticket Master outlets. Doors open at 6 p.m. with preliminary bouts starting at 7 p.m.

Weights for Saturday’s CageSport 44 follows:

Main Event – 5 Rounds

CageSport Lightweight Championship

Justin Harrington 154.5 vs. Julian Erosa 154

Undercard – 3 Round Bouts

Journey Newson (142) vs. Jordan Mackin (139.5)

Anthony Zender (135.5) vs. Sean Gee (136)

Justin Mark (145.5) vs. Armando Best (145.5)

Fay Bursell (171) vs. Jonathan Gover (170.5)

Rafael Brewster (190.5) vs. Frankie Orr (185)

Zach Skinner (133) vs. Eric Higaonna (132.5)

Marcos Lopez (134.5) vs. Stephen Wing (140.5)

Cris Williams (149) vs. Wyatt Gonzales (149.5)

CageSport 44 is brought to you by Brian Halquist Productions and CageSport MMA. For more information, please visit the CageSport MMA Facebook page and www.halquistproductions.com.

