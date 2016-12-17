CageSport 43 Weights

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: Dec. 16, 2016

TACOMA, Wash. – Bryan Nuro and Bobby McIntyre both came in a pound underweight for their CageSport 43 main event at the Emerald Queen Casino in Tacoma, Wash. on Saturday.

The Nuro/McIntyre fight will be for the CageSport Interim Lightweight Championship. Both fighters tipped the scale at a ready 154 pounds.

The card will also feature a semi-main event bout in the 145-pound division between Drew Brokenshire (145) and Eduardo Torres (145).

Tickets are available through the EQC box office and all Ticket Master outlets. Doors open at 6 p.m. with preliminary bouts starting at 7 p.m.

Weights for Saturday’s CageSport 43 follows:

Main Event – CageSport Interim Lightweight Championship

Bryan Nuro (154) vs. Bobby McIntyre (154)

Eduardo Torres (145) vs. Drew Brokenshire (145)

Chris Stone (156) vs. Jacob Ikaika Martin (155.5)

J.D. Burns (154) vs. Patrick Benson (156)

Journey Newson (140) vs. Anthony Zender (139.5)

Joe Rodriguez (233.5) vs. Rafael Brewster (210)*

Dylan Atkinson (141) vs. Daniel Elliot (141)

Rodney Kealohi (134.5) vs. Sean Gee (136)

Jorge Cordoba (183.5) vs. Nick Coughran (184)

*The contract weight for the Brewster/Rodriguez fight was 210 pounds. The bout has been pulled from the CageSport 43 card.

