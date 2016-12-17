CageSport 43 Results

Nuro captures CageSport Interim Lightweight Championship

*updated 10:20pm with Cagesport official release

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: Dec. 17, 2016

TACOMA, Wash. – Bryan Nuro captured the CageSport Interim Lightweight championship by defeating Bobby McIntyre by first-round rear naked choke in the main event of CageSport 43 Saturday at the Emerald Queen Casino in Tacoma, Wash.

Nuro (6-1) ended the title bout in 3 minutes, 22 seconds. McIntyre fell to 4-4 with the loss.

The victory places Nuro at the front of the line for a title fight with CageSport Lightweight champion Justin Harrington, who handed Nuro his lone defeat earlier this year.

“I really felt I won that fight (against Harrington),” Nuro said. “Hopefully, I get another shot at the title.”

Drew Brokenshire (13-5) triumphed in the 145-pound semi-main event with a unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28) over Eduardo Torres.

Highlighting the undercard was Journey Newson (4-1), who ended Anthony Zender’s seven-bout winning streak by defeating Zender by third-round Guillotine choke (1:27).

Sean Gee opened the card by defeating Rodney Kealohi via third-round Guillotine choke (:59) in a 136-pound bout.

In a 155-pound match, Jacob Ikaika Martin won by unanimous decision in his bout against Chris Stone, appearing on the 29-28 victor on all three scorecards.

Also on the undercard Dylan Atkinson picked up the victory over Daniel Elliot, winning the 141-pound contest by North/South choke in the second round (4:51), while J.D. Burns defeated Patrick Benson by first round triangle choke.

Due to medical concerns following the pre-fight physical the bout between Jorge Cordoba and Nick Coughran was pulled from the card.

Results for CageSport 43 follows:

CageSport 43

Saturday, Dec. 17, 2016 – Emerald Queen Casino

Main Event

CageSport Interim Lightweight championship – Bryan Nuro (6-1) d. Bobby McIntyre (4-4), rear naked choke (first round, 3:22)

Undercard

145-Drew Brokenshire (13-5) d. Eduardo Torres (7-6), unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

156-Jacob Ikaika Martin (4-1) d. Chris Stone (2-1), unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

156-J.D. Burns (1-1) d. Patrick Benson (2-2), triangle choke (first round, 2:37)

140-Journey Newson (4-1) d. Anthony Zender (7-9), Guillotine choke (third round, 1:27)

141-Dylan Atkinson (4-3) d. Daniel Elliot (1-2), North/South choke (second round, 4:51)

136-Sean Gee (2-2) d. Rodney Kealohi (1-1), Guillotine choke (third round, :59)

