CageSport 43″ Recap and Photos

Written and Reported by Peter Artman (@Petetorious)

“CageSport 43” MMA Main & Co-Main Event Recap: Bryan Nuro captures the CageSport MMA Interim Lightweight belt; Drew Brokenshire victorious in return to the CageSport Promotion

Spanning over 2 years since Brian Halquist Productions put on an event under the official “CageSport” banner, CageSport 43 was a stacked card that put a staple in the “2016” chapter of CageSportMMA fights. There couldn’t of been a better way to end the year with everything a fan could ask for when it comes to getting their fix for action. The two highly anticipated fights were the top main and co-main fights. The co-main event featured CageSportMMA veteran Drew Brokenshire making his return to face off with Yakima MMA’s Eduardo Torres (Who trains with Brokenshire’s former foe Julian Erosa). To capitalize the night, CageSport 43’s main event fighters competed for the interim lightweight title, with the winner getting a match with the CageSport Lightweight Champion Justin Harrington.

Main event (5 Rounds):

Bryan Nuro vs Bobby McIntyre

This main event bout between Bryan Nuro and Bobby McIntyre was everything fans expected. A matchup of two fighters that are practically incapable of putting on a boring fight in their styles. But on Saturday night fans got their immediate action that didn’t need another 4 rounds to finish. The fight starts with McIntyre doing his usual characteristic of trying to finish a fight quick. A feeling out process wasn’t necessary as McIntyre put the feelers out fast laying heavy aggressive on Nuro. Nuro stayed very composed, not letting the quick momentum switch mess with his game plan. He defend some hard shots and waited for his chance to land a takedown. As Bobby swinging an extended overhand right, Bryan was able to find an opening to shoot for a takedown. From here, the momentum stayed in favor of Nuro as he showed his superior grappling, being on top and going for a variety of submissions depending on what way Mcintyre even decided to lean. Nuro continued to control position and land calculated strikes at will. In an attempt to get up, Mcintyre gave up his back giving Bryan Nuro an opportunity to wrap his legs around McIntyre for a rear-naked choke which he quickly got after sinking in the hooks, which forced McIntyre to tap at 3:22 of Round 1.

Bryan Nuro won the main event bout and became the CageSport Interim Lightweight Champion. Post fight, Bryan Nuro got on the mic and expressed his enthusiasm for rematching Justin Harrington stating that he felt he won their fight previously in SFL. One things for sure, with the performance he put on tonight, he has made his statement to the lightweight division.

Semi-main event (3 Rounds):

Drew Brokensire vs Eduardo Torres

The fight starts with both fighters coming out game and ready. Brokenshire pressing forward in a tight boxing stance with Torres using a wider kickboxing stance. Torres attempted a double leg to take him down noticing this but got stuffed. Torres charges forward to press Drew against the cage. Drew utilized this position by deliver a hard combo of knees in the clinch to the body and head of Torres. Eduardo immediately gets out of there and back in the center of the cage. Brokenshire stayed the aggressor pushing forward while bobbing side to side looking for open angles finding a home for some solid body punches. Drew immediately clinched being at close range landing a few good knees, even springing Torres’ head up. Torres back in the center of the cage looking to stay on the outside to land some punches and dodge out of range. Eduardo was able to use some of Drew’s game by getting off a few knees of his own in the clinch to end the round.

Bell rings for round 2 and both immediately get in the center of the cage with Brokenshire pressing Torres back. Brokenshire puts Torres against the cage and while going for a takedown Torres looked to have sunk an arm around his neck, going for a d’arce choke but Brokenshire blocked the other arm from clasping his other hand to tighten the choke. Drew got out, stayed in close proximity and went back to the clinch to deliver a combo of knees. Torres from here was able to reverse his position to press Drew against the cage and land a double leg takedown. Drew went to a high full guard off his back looking for a triangle choke with Torres shaking it off. The round ends with Torres staying on top and looked for an armbar at the bell, almost setting up to pull Borkenshire’s arm back.

Third and final round, Eduardo came out attempting a single leg takedown but gave it up after a long balancing act from Brokenshire stuffing his attempt. Drew then returned with a loud body punch followed by a combo of knees to the body. Eduardo able to score a takedown on Drew but not for long and again Brokenshire tees off with some knees as they get up. Torres returns to his wrestling getting another successful takedown. We see Brokenshire turning the tables scrambling to get up to then have Drew bring Torres down after. Both fighters get to their feet. As Torres gets close trying to strike head-on, Drew brings out his signature move of the night which is the clinching to the head to continue inflicting pain with his knees once again. Torres shoots and gets the takedown. Drew gets back up and returns with a takedown of his own. Both continue on the ground grappling moving from guard to side-mount. Final 30 seconds of the fight both fighters end looking for a submission but no one gave a safe enough opening.

After a hard fought battle between both fighters, the judges gave the unanimous decision (29-28 x3) win to CageSport OG Drew Brokenshire. Drew after the fight expressed deep gratitude for Eduardo Torres and even admitted to the being a hard fought battle. Brokenshire conclusively stated that he’s looking for some big fights in 2017 as his last tough losses were by guys who are fighting or have fought in the UFC.

———————————

*****FULL CAGESPORT 43 MMA RESULTS*****

Main Event

CageSport Interim Lightweight championship – Bryan Nuro (6-1) d. Bobby McIntyre (4-4), rear naked choke (first round, 3:22)

Co-Main Event

145-Drew Brokenshire (13-5) d. Eduardo Torres (7-6), unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

Undercard

156-Jacob Ikaika Martin (4-1) d. Chris Stone (2-1), unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

156-J.D. Burns (1-1) d. Patrick Benson (2-2), triangle choke (first round, 2:37)

140-Journey Newson (4-1) d. Anthony Zender (7-9), Guillotine choke (third round, 1:27)

141-Dylan Atkinson (4-3) d. Daniel Elliot (1-2), North/South choke (second round, 4:51)

136-Sean Gee (2-2) d. Rodney Kealohi (1-1), Guillotine choke (third round, :59)

