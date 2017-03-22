Caged Warrior Championship 13 Results

In Ya Face Fight Productions hosted a night of fights at the Evergreen Cajun Center in Houma, Louisiana on 03.11.2017

“Fight Of The Night” Award went to Chase McNeal (Tonny Canales’ Astra Fight Team/ CGA) and Manny Rodriguez (Twin Wolves)

“Submission Of The Night” Award went to Peygan Lafont (Larose BJJ)

“Strike Of The Night” Award went to Johnny Smith (Graham MMA/ Killer Bees)

“CWC 13” Fight Results:

Jonathan Eiland by SUB/RNC, 2 min. 12 sec. in Round #2

Randa Moore by TKO/STRIKES, 9 sec. in Round #2

Peygan Lafont by SUB/HEELHOOK, 56 sec. in Round #2

Patrick Davis by SUB/ARMBAR, 1 min. 15 sec. in Round #2

Noah Talley by SUB/RNC, 2 min. 47 sec. in Round #1

Jovi Guidry by TKO/STRIKES, 1 min. 5 sec. in Round #3

Johnny Smith by TKO/STRIKES, 48 sec. in Round #2

Beto Navarrete by SUB/RNC, 1 min. 1 sec. in Round #1

Jacob Small by DEC/UNANIMOUS, after 3 Rounds

Sarah Winnersten by DEC/UNANIMOUS, after 3 Rounds

Chase McNeal by DEC/MAJORITY, after 3 Rounds

Macy Breaux by SUB/RNC, 54 sec. in Round #1

George Frangie by TKO/STRIKES, 1 min. 22 sec. in Round #2

Johnny Smith by DEC/UNANIMOUS, after 3 Rounds

Macy Chiasson by TKO/STRIKES, 46 sec. in Round #1

Josh Metzger by SUB/RNC, 2 min. 43 sec. in Round #1

Jose Johnson by SUB/RNC, 3 min. 38 sec. in Round #2