CAGE WARRIORS SIGNS REGIONAL DEVELOPMENTAL DEAL WITH SHINOBI MMA

CAGE WARRIORS’ continued growth into 2017 continues with the announcement a new partnership with Liverpool-based MMA promotion Shinobi.

The Shinobi MMA Fighting Championship has established itself as a leading promoter of MMA in the North West of England.

And Cage Warriors are delighted to announce that a deal has been agreed to bring the Merseyside-based promotion under the Cage Warriors banner as they look to invest in the development of mixed martial arts at all levels.

Under the deal, Shinobi will host events as the North West branch of the Cage Warriors Academy, providing a stage for the best up-and-coming talent in the region and providing a potential pathway for the best young talent to progress up the ladder towards an opportunity in the internationally-broadcast Cage Warriors events.

Cage Warriors President Graham Boylan hailed the deal, saying: “I’ve been hugely impressed with the way Paul and the whole team at Shinobi have packaged and managed their events.

“They’ve brought a flair and excitement we identify with – and of course they are based in Liverpool….one of our favourite cities.

“Bringing them under the Cage Warriors banner as part of our growing Cage Warriors Academy network will help create a clear journey for fighters in the North West to progress from regional level to the national and global stage.”

Shinobi co-owner Paul Reed said: “Shinobi Fighting Championships becoming a Cage Warriors Academy is fantastic news.

“The Shinobi promotion and brand has come a long way and everything is in place for a great 2017.

“Joining the Cage Warriors team is such a huge step forward for Shinobi and myself personally.”