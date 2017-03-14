CAGE WARRIORS SIGNS REGIONAL DEVELOPMENT DEAL WITH BCMMA

MMA promotion BCMMA joins the Cage Warriors family as the East Anglian arm of the Cage Warriors Academy network

Cage Warriors have added another promotion to their Cage Warriors Academy family with the signing of BCMMA.

The East Anglian promotion has established itself as one of the most successful regional promotions, consistently staging high-quality mixed martial arts events.

And Cage Warriors can confirm that a deal has been agreed to bring BCMMA promotion under the Cage Warriors Academy banner as they look to invest in the development of mixed martial arts at all levels.

The promotion is run by two experienced and respected MMA fighters Jack Mason and Craig Powell. It will make its debut as a Cage Warriors Academy event with a show on Saturday May 6.

Under the deal, BCMMA will host events as the East Anglian branch of the Cage Warriors Academy, providing a stage for the best up-and-coming talent in the region and providing a potential pathway for the best young talent to progress up the ladder towards an opportunity in the internationally-broadcast Cage Warriors events.

The deal follows hot in the footsteps of Cage Warriors’ regional development deal with Merseyside-based promotion Shinobi last month, and establishes Cage Warriors Academy promotions in East Anglia, North West, South of England and Wales.

BCMMA’s Jack Mason hailed the deal, saying: “Partnering with Cage Warriors will help provide a clear pathway for our athletes to progress their fighting careers.

“Cage Warriors has a proven track record in producing talent that can go all the way to the world stage, and I’m proud that BCMMA can now become part of that process.”

Cage Warriors President Graham Boylan said: “Jack, Craig and the BCMMA team has consistently turned out top-notch shows in East Anglia, and bringing them under the Cage Warriors Academy umbrella only makes us stronger as a promotion.

“We’re committed to helping produce the next generation of MMA fighting talent from these shores, and deals like the one we’re announcing today play a major part in that.”