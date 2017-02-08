CAGE WARRIORS RETURNS HOME AS KARL MOORE BATTLES JOSH CLARKE FOR LIGHT-HEAVYWEIGHT WORLD TITLE IN DUBLIN

March 4

Cage Warriors returns home to Dublin with a world title main event as Ireland’s Karl Moore bids to capture the vacant light-heavyweight championship against former TUF competitor Josh Clarke at the 3Arena.

Moore enters the bout with an impressive 7-1 record, picking up an impressive first-round knockout of Paco Estevez at Cage Warriors Unplugged at the BT Sport studios last November.

He’ll face ‘The Hillbilly Heartthrob’ Clarke, who is also coming into the March 4 bout off the back of a knockout win, having stopped Brent Knopp at SFL 51 in Tacoma, Washington last October. The American boasts a 10-3 record, and was the second pick for Team Penn in the 19th season of The Ultimate Fighter.

The winner of the belt will become the first fighter to win the Cage Warriors light-heavyweight title since Michael ‘The Count’ Bisping, who has since gone on to capture the undisputed world middleweight title in the UFC.

“Karl has the chance to become the latest Irish CW Champion – and we’ve had some great ones – but this could go either way, all the way. It’s an exciting fight” said Cage Warriors president Graham Boylan.

The March 4 fight card in Dublin also features a battle between featherweight prospects Lloyd Manning and Paul McBain.

Ireland’s Manning has made a blistering start to his pro career, winning both his professional bouts by knockout inside the opening minute, while Scotland’s McBain also comes into the fight with two first-round finishes on his pro record.

The Irish fans will be out in force for ‘The Alpha Female’ Catherine Costigan, who makes her return to Cage Warriors after two-and-a-half years away. She’s set to face England’s Wendy McKenna in an atomweight (105lbs) contest.

In addition to a packed card of fights at the 3Arena, CW81 ticket holders will also have access to a special meet and greet session with some of the Cage Warriors stars of the past who have gone on to fight with distinction in the UFC.

Tickets for the event are on sale now via Ticketmaster.ie, priced at €98, €38 and €24, but if you secure your €24 tickets before midnight on Friday February 10 you can claim your seats for just €15 courtesy of our special early bird offer.

The bout will be televised live on eirSPORT in Ireland, BT Sport in UK and Ireland, Viasat in Scandinavia and streamed worldwide on UFC Fight Pass.