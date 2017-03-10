CAGE WARRIORS BOLSTER ROSTER WITH

12 NEW SIGNINGS

Cage Warriors’ roster of fighters has expanded with 12 new arrivals confirmed to the promotion’s lineup.

The new crop of signings includes six lightweight additions: Donovan Desmae (9-3), Soren Bak (7-1), Perry Goodwin (6-4), Aleksi Mantykivi (10-4), Ellis Hampson (6-3-1) and Alexander Jacobsen (7-1).

Joining them are bantamweights Gavin Kelly (8-3) and Brian Bouand (5-1), welterweights Dylan McLoughlin (3-0) and Craig White (11-4), light-heavyweight Norman Paraisy (15-4-2, 1nc) and heavyweight Shawn Kenny (2-0).

Announcing the signings, Cage Warriors president Graham Boylan said: “I’m delighted to welcome this exciting crop of fighters to the Cage Warriors family.

“We’re a handful of events into our biggest year ever, and bringing these talented fighters onto our roster helps give our matchmaker Ian Dean even more options as we look to deliver exciting fights and spectacular events for our fans.”