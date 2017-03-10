CAGE WARRIORS BOLSTER ROSTER WITH 12 NEW SIGNINGS

Thursday, March 9th, 2017

Graham Boylan unveils a dozen new signings as Cage Warriors strengthens their roster of fighting talent heading into the second quarter of 2017

Cage Warriors’ roster of fighters has expanded with 12 new arrivals confirmed to the promotion’s lineup.

The new crop of signings includes six lightweight additions: Donovan Desmae (9-3), Soren Bak (7-1), Perry Goodwin (6-4), Aleksi Mantykivi (10-4), Ellis Hampson (6-3-1) and Alexander Jacobsen (7-1).

Joining them are bantamweights Gavin Kelly (8-3) and Brian Bouand (5-1), welterweights Dylan McLoughlin (3-0) and Craig White (11-4), light-heavyweight Norman Paraisy (15-4-2, 1nc) and heavyweight Shawn Kenny (2-0).

Announcing the signings, Cage Warriors president Graham Boylan said: “I’m delighted to welcome this exciting crop of fighters to the Cage Warriors family.

“We’re a handful of events into our biggest year ever, and bringing these talented fighters onto our roster helps give our matchmaker Ian Dean even more options as we look to deliver exciting fights and spectacular events for our fans.”

CAGE WARRIORS FIGHTING CHAMPIONSHIP is Europe’s leading and longest-running mixed martial arts promotion. An Irish-owned brand with offices in the UK & Ireland, CWFC is the sport’s fastest-growing organisation, having staged 80 events in 12 countries across three different continents since its establishment in 2002. Home to some of biggest stars of MMA’s past, present and future.

