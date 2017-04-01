CAGE WARRIORS ANNOUNCES EQUIPMENT PARTNERSHIP WITH FAIRTEX

Cage Warriors, the premier MMA fighting organisation in Europe and the Middle East, has entered into a partnership arrangement with Fairtex, who will become the promotion’s official glove and leather equipment partner.

Founded by Philip Wong, the Fairtex brand became the #1 choice for gloves and leather equipment in Thailand before becoming globally renowned as a manufacturer of top-quality gloves and sparring equipment for Muay Thai, boxing, kickboxing and MMA.

“Fairtex gloves and equipment have been a mainstay of the world’s biggest combat sports gyms for years, so we’re proud to have struck this partnership with them moving forward,” said Cage Warriors President, Graham Boylan.

“The most important hours of a fighter’s career are spent in the gym, and Fairtex’s products have delivered top performance and high quality for years.

“We’re excited to partner with Fairtex and look forward to a successful partnership between our two brands.”

Chano, General Manager of Fairtex Thailand, said: “We’re delighted to join forces with Cage Warriors, who have proved their status as the premier European organisation for fighters looking to reach the top of the sport.

“We look forward to working in tandem with Cage Warriors as they continue to develop MMA’s stars of the future.”

For more information on Fairtex visit: www.fairtexproshop.com