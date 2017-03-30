CAGE WARRIORS ANNOUNCES BETSAFE AS OFFICIAL GAMING PARTNER

Cage Warriors are proud to announce that Betsafe have signed a two-year deal to become the promotion’s official gaming partner.

As part of the deal, Betsafe joins Cage Warriors’ roster of key sponsors, with extensive branding forming part of the Cage Warriors cage. Betsafe will also create engaging fan content with fighters and in-arena event activation initiatives.

In addition to joining Cage Warriors as a gaming sponsor, Betsafe will also become the broadcast sponsor of both Cage Warriors and UFC events on BT Sport, a deal which will last for the next 12 months

Betsafe already has strong ties with mixed martial arts, with UFC athletes Emil Meek and Jack Hermansson, plus Cage Warriors fighters Kenneth Bergh and Mohsen Bahari working as brand ambassadors.

The 10-year-old Betsafe brand launched in the UK in 2015 and is part of Betsson Group, one of the world’s largest i-gaming operators, at the heart of gaming entertainment for over five decades. With the addition of this sponsorship, Betsafe is fast becoming the go-to brand for betting on combat sports, with their MMA ties dovetailing with their recent sponsorship of the David Haye v Tony Bellew fight. They also boast British boxing legend Ricky ‘The Hitman’ Hatton as another brand ambassador.

The brand also count Manchester City FC and the Gumball Rally amongst their other sporting sponsorships, and work with other notable ambassadors from the world of sport including Harry Redknapp, Paul Dickov, Alan Mcinally, and ‘The Two Mikes’ show on talkSPORT radio.

Betsafe will allow MMA fans to bet on all Cage Warriors events via their industry-leading iOS or Android app, which also offers live streaming of major sporting events including top-level football, tennis and NBA basketball.

Nicola Fitton, Managing Director of Betsafe said: “We love MMA here at Betsafe, and working with Cage Warriors was a natural fit.

“Together with our broadcast sponsorship of Cage Warriors and UFC events, this partnership means Betsafe is the essential betting and gaming destination for MMA fans.”

Casimir Knight, CEO of Cage Warriors, said: “We’re thrilled to welcome Betsafe to the Cage Warriors family. Their wealth of experience in the betting and gaming field, plus their undoubted love of MMA, made them the ideal gaming sponsor for us and we look forward to a long and successful partnership in the months and years ahead.”