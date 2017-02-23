CAGE WARRIORS 81 CARD FILLING UP AHEAD OF STACKED DUBLIN HOMECOMING

March 4

Cage Warriors’ homecoming event at the 3Arena, Dublin is shaping up to be a huge night of Irish MMA, with a stacked card of professional and amateur bouts supported by the country’s biggest and best gyms.

Headlining the event on March 4 is a light-heavyweight title battle, as Ireland’s Karl Moore takes on former TUF veteran Josh Clarke for the vacant 205lb belt.

Also on the main card, popular Irish atomweight Catherine Costigan will seek to build on her 5-2 record against Wendy McKenna, while Joe McColgan will look to back up his notable win over Peter Queally with victory over heavy-handed Frenchman Arnold Quero.

The pro card has been bolstered by a host of bouts, including the rearranged welterweight bout between Håkon Foss and Martyn Harris and a battle between two promising pro debutants Eric Nolan and Marcin Zembala.

Backing up a strong pro lineup will be a host of amateur bouts featuring some of the most promising up-and-coming amateur fighters in the country, including a matchup that will see lightweight brothers Francis and Stephen Treacy going head to head in a battle of sibling rivalry.

In addition to a packed card of fights at the 3Arena, CW81 ticket holders will also have access to a special meet and greet session with some of the Cage Warriors stars of the past who have gone on to fight with distinction in the UFC.

Tickets for the event are on sale now via CageWarriors.com starting at only €25. – http://bit.ly/CW81tkts

“I can’t wait to return home to Ireland for Cage Warriors 81,” said Cage Warriors President Graham Boylan.

“A stacked pro and amateur card will give fans the chance to see the next generation of Irish MMA stars.”

“It’s shaping up to be one hell of a party at the 3Arena on the 4th March.”

The bout will be televised live on eirSPORT in Ireland, BT Sport in UK and Ireland, and streamed worldwide on UFC Fight Pass.