Budo Fight 16 Results

Benny Vinson submits Alex Corrales via Darce Choke for the Interim Budo Jitsu 135lbs Titletitle.

Ashley Medina def Irene White via Armbar RD 105 lbs. Budo Fights WMMA Title

Sage Farnsworth defeats Daniel McElhaney via 2nd round Triangle Choke 135lbs. Budo Fights Title

Eric McConico defeats Trevor Wesley via 3rd rd KO

Bryan Walters defeats Cody Viescas via UD 29-28 x 2, 30-27

Robert Metcalf defeats Jared Mathews via 1st rd submission to strikes

Edwin Mantilla defeats Austin Rose via UD 30-27 x 3

Justin Burrage defeats Jake Reams via UD 29-28 x 2, 30-27

Kenny Dailey defeats Jaden Simpson via 1st rd ko

Jantz Bullock defeats Robbie Barrett via 1st rd tko