Budo Fight 16 Results
Benny Vinson submits Alex Corrales via Darce Choke for the Interim Budo Jitsu 135lbs Titletitle.
Ashley Medina def Irene White via Armbar RD 105 lbs. Budo Fights WMMA Title
Sage Farnsworth defeats Daniel McElhaney via 2nd round Triangle Choke 135lbs. Budo Fights Title
Eric McConico defeats Trevor Wesley via 3rd rd KO
Bryan Walters defeats Cody Viescas via UD 29-28 x 2, 30-27
Robert Metcalf defeats Jared Mathews via 1st rd submission to strikes
Edwin Mantilla defeats Austin Rose via UD 30-27 x 3
Justin Burrage defeats Jake Reams via UD 29-28 x 2, 30-27
Kenny Dailey defeats Jaden Simpson via 1st rd ko
Jantz Bullock defeats Robbie Barrett via 1st rd tko