Buckle up Buttercup, The FCFF is Back on 3/18

By on
unnamed

Buckle up Buttercup, The FCFF is Back on 3/18
FIGHT TALK: eNews from the FCFF
Quick Links
 

 

 
Disclaimer
All fights are subject to change without notice.
Middleweight Champion Returns for First Title Defense Attempt 

Portland, OR – On Saturday, March 18th Michael Collazo of Impact JJ will return to the FCFF’s slammer at Rumble @ The Roseland 91. Collazo will face Eric McConico of Rogue Combat Academy in his first Title defense attempt at 185-pounds. Tickets available online at Cascade Tickets or bypass the fee by purchasing atBridge City Fight Shop.

 

The official announcement of Michael Collazo’s win over Derek Rottenberg due to tapout by a guillotine choke at :26 of round number three at Rumble @ The Roseland 89.

 

The FCFF’s “Rumble @ The Roseland 91” Fight Card also includes two additional Championship bouts in the 145-pound and 135-pound divisions. These two weight divisions were left vacant by Cris Williams, who turned pro. The FCFF is truly the organization where you WATCH CHAMPIONS RISE.

 

 
About the FCFF
The FCFF is Oregon’s oldest and most respected mixed martial arts promotions company. It’s signature event “Rumble @ The Roseland” was established in 2001 at Roseland theater in downtown Portland. The FCFF has grown across the state, hosting events from Pendleton, Oregon to the Coast. Most recently, the FCFF has established the “Battle at the Mountain” series in partnership with Spirit Mountain Casino. The FCFF has been featured countless times across the MMA media landscape including being called the ‘golden gloves of MMA’ by Inside MMA, a nationally broadcast commentary sports program. In 2014 the FCFF begun hosting professional mma fights in addition to matching up the region’s top amateurs in tooth-in-nail battles for the belt.

MMA Gear

No Comments Yet.

Leave a comment