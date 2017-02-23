Buckle up Buttercup, The FCFF is Back on 3/18

Portland, OR – On Saturday, March 18th Michael Collazo of Impact JJ will return to the FCFF’s slammer at Rumble @ The Roseland 91. Collazo will face Eric McConico of Rogue Combat Academy in his first Title defense attempt at 185-pounds. Tickets available online at Cascade Tickets or bypass the fee by purchasing atBridge City Fight Shop.

The official announcement of Michael Collazo’s win over Derek Rottenberg due to tapout by a guillotine choke at :26 of round number three at Rumble @ The Roseland 89.

The FCFF’s “Rumble @ The Roseland 91” Fight Card also includes two additional Championship bouts in the 145-pound and 135-pound divisions. These two weight divisions were left vacant by Cris Williams, who turned pro. The FCFF is truly the organization where you WATCH CHAMPIONS RISE.