Brittney Elkin Interview

What’s up fight fans. Today I am sitting down with WMMA/Grappler Brittney Elkin. She has a match coming up in April. Let’s have a seat and get to know her a little bit better.

Nick: At what age did you begin your training in martial arts?

Brittney: I try to remember but I can’t remember exact dates. I was always an athlete but I generalize it around the time I went through my divorce in 2010. So figure out the math for me cause i’m bird brained a bit now.

Nick: What belts do you have and in what disciplines?

Brittney: I am not decorated with an extensive background in martial arts. I do have a purple belt in jiu-jitsu and I am proud of it.

Nick: What camp do you train with? How long have you been there?

Brittney: I joined Kompound Training Center with a Rafael Lovato Jr. affiliate back in October. I really love the pressure game and it compliments my style. I have developed over my years.

Nick: With a background in BJJ do you prefer to take a fight to the ground or are you just as comfortable in a striking battle?

Brittney: I have not always used the best footwork and technique. In the past on my stand up I am however stubborn and comfortable to stand and fight until it’s brought to the ground where I thrive in battle.

Nick: What would you say your biggest strengths are?

Brittney: Being in control of my mindset. Being able to stay focused and driven towards personal goals. I’ve had this playing as vivid day dreams in my mind for years. I win and lose but still can continue to drive forward and overcome upsets.

Nick: What’s your favorite submission to use in any fight?

Brittney: Any one that makes them quit. All the submissions.

Nick: People talk about the next generation of fighters all the time. Do you feel that you represent the next generation of fighter in some ways? Do you feel any pressure to represent that next generation?

Brittney: I don’t put it into context for myself. Usually when I am involved in that or those conversations it’s about the kids and teens that blow your mind with their ability to absorb information and apply the technique. I feel old school in ways with my career. I got to keep up with these phenoms.

Nick: With cutting weight and fighter safety always being a priority. What methods of cutting weight do you use? How much weight do you usually have to cut before a fight? Do you feel the weight cut has a major impact on your strength before a fight?

Brittney: I starve myself to death and use unsafe practices like water loading and starvation. Don’t ask me for advice because I do it all wrong.

Nick: Most fighters get branded with a nickname at some point in their career. Do you have one? If so who gave it to you and why?

Brittney: I do and I feel it suits me Big Bird. It was given to me by an old training partner because I hurt him when we were sparing in front of everyone. He just said Big Bird after overreacting when I hurt him. Anyway some people don’t know my real name now.

Nick: You understand that marketing is important in this sport. Do you plan on one day having your own brand?

Brittney: Yes I have multiple plans that are not yet set in motion. I don’t know where to guide my ideas and daydreams entirely yet. I will not be releasing the Elkin brand until I know exactly what I want to do.

Nick: Since you are making this journey what advice can you give to new fighters wanting to make this a career?

Brittney: Always remember you carry value. Don’t think you need to short yourself you set your value. On the other end of the spectrum do not be over cocky. I promise someone will shut your game down along the way and being cocky will only bring negative return response. Also be ready for damage. Ride the highs and climb out of the lows. Be a cool person.

Nick: You will be facing Bridgette Grace April 14 at Fight to win pro 31 in Philly. Do you have a prediction for the fight?

Brittney: I am going to win via sneaky submission, one she isn’t going to expect.

Nick: If you could have one dream fight with anyone, who would it be? Why?

Brittney: Gabi Garcia. I want to challenge myself among the best I’m 3-3 she is 3-0 or something like that. I believe I could win and I want to challenge her. I know mutual friends who say she is so nice humble and respectful and without a doubt I would offer a respectful opposing opponent. It is a fight I day dream about and I believe it would be an incredible fight.

Brittney also wants to send thanks out to all her friends, family, fans, training camp, and coaches.