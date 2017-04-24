Breaking News Douw Eksteen is out his May 6th Title Fight

FIGHT ANNOUNCEMENT

In breaking news Douw Eksteen has been forced to pull out of his May 6th Title Fight due to a training injury.

Stepping up to the plate to face current WW champ HP van Staden is current SA team captain Steven May.

“I couldn’t have asked for a better replacement, ” said matchmaker Grant Oliff ” Steven will be a massive challenge for the champ. It’s going to be a massive scrap ”

The official fight card will be released tomorrow and you can be sure that come May 6th the fans are in for another massive night of Fightstar action