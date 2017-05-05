Brazil’s Fighter of The Year Luan Santiago calls out Ottman Azaitar – Again!

Two of the most exciting Lightweights on the Brave roster appear to be on a collision course. Luan “Miau” Santiago, who won the prize of Best Fighter in Brazilian MMA for 2016, wants to settle things with Ottman Azaitar inside the cage. The German-Moroccan fighter won one of the most exciting fights in Brave history against Charlie Leary at Brave 4, in Abu Dhabi. The bout is a run-in for Fight of the Year lists for 2017 and was complimented by the likes of Frankie Edgar, who said the fight was an “incredible battle”.

After a strong showing by Azaitar, Santiago was keen on getting a matchup with him and called his fellow Lightweight out over social media. This week, after a post by Brave’s official Instagram account asking fans who should be next for Ottman, the Brazilian once again went on the attack.

“I should be next! I’ve been challenging him for some time now. Ottman Azaitar is very good at talking but he does not want to do anything. I’m waiting for you”, claimed “Miau”.

After amassing three TKO wins in 2016 for local promotions, and being crowned Fighter of the Year at the Osvaldo Paquetá awards, Brazilian Luan Santiago made his debut for an international promotion at March’s Brave 3 in his hometown of Curitiba. He showcased his knockout power, putting Ivan Castillo to sleep with ground and pound in the first round.



