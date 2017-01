Brawl Inc: Clash at the Clarion Results

Brawl Inc: Clash at the Clarion Results

Brawl Inc: Clash at the Clarion

HEAVYWEIGHT:

Brandon ‘Mongo’ Huckaby (Former Brawl INC Champ)

VS

Austin Levine (CITC Champ)

HEAVYWEIGHT:

Marvin Laningham Vs Kody Fout

HEAVYWEIGHT:

Shawn Bales Vs Dave Koenig

LIGHT HEAVYWEIGHT:

Lance Lee Vs Nathaniel Sawyer

FEATHERWEIGHT:

John Bui Vs Aaron Schlosser

LIGHTWEIGHT: (Vacant Lightweight Title)

Andrew Siegismund Vs Jed Queen

LIGHTWEIGHT:

Marshall Kemp Vs David McKenzie

FEATHERWEIGHT:

Jennifer Lond Vs LaSandra Franklin

WELTERWEIGHT:

Brody Peterson Vs Anthony Pytel

LIGHTWEIGHT:

Ryan Hunnell Vs TBA