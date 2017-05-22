Brave’s Witos dreams of Fakhreddine rematch, happy to take on Thiago “Monstro” instead

Brave’s Witos dreams of Fakhreddine rematch, happy to take on Thiago “Monstro” instead

Welterweight Lukasz Witos was brought up for Brave 6, last April, as a late replacement for Leonardo Mafra, who pulled out of a fight with Mohammad Fakhreddine, after “The Latest” failed to make weight. Witos ended up fighting the Lebanese phenomenon on a day’s notice and, even in defeat, was able to show his qualities inside the Brave cage and was complimented for his courage by fans and media.

After his somewhat crazy Brave debut, Lukasz Witos is looking forward to a proper preparation for his next bout. Ideally, he says, it would be against Fakhreddine again, but the Spartakus Team product is happy to take on another big name in Thiago “Monstro” Vieira, who has recently expressed interest in moving up to Middleweight. Should the Brazilian decide to stay at Welterweight, then Witos wants to be his next opponent.

“My dream is to avenge my loss against Mohammad Fakhreddine. But I know that, on my day, I can face anyone on the Brave roster. Anyone they give me, I’ll fight. If Thiago wants to stay at Welterweight then I could definitely be a challenge for him. My coaches will prepare a game plan and I’ll do what it takes to win”, says Witos.

Before the loss to Fakhreddine, Lukasz was riding a two-fight winning streak, that had led his professional record to 8 wins against four defeats. Now with the dust settled on his Brave debut, Witos looks to get back to winning ways. If not with Fakhreddine, then perhaps against Thiago “Monstro”.