Brave’s Thiago ‘Monstro’ on training with world champ Phil Davis: ‘I’m learning a lot’

After starting off his Brave career with two tough losses against Welterweight contenders Gadzhimusa Gadzhiev and Carlston Harris, Brazilian prospect Thiago "Monstro" Vieira jumped at the opportunity to spend some time with the world-renowned Alliance MMA Gym, in San Diego, California. Originally fighting out of 011 MMA Team, "Monstro" is helping Light Heavyweight veteran Phil Davis prepare for his world title defense next June.

The Brazilian is still representing 011 MMA, but says he welcomes the opportunity to train alongside the likes of Dominick Cruz, Brandon Vera and Phil Davis himself, who’s scheduled to fight Ryan Bader at Bellator 180.

“I’m basically helping Phil with drills and some sparring. It’s an honor for me to be chosen by coach Eric (Del Fierro) to participate in Phil’s camp. I’m learning a lot, the training here in America is very technical, focused on fundamentals and it’s been a great experience”, says Thiago, who’s also soaking in the wrestling prowess of Alliance MMA.

“They have so many great wrestlers here it’s crazy. Dominick Cruz is an amazing wrestler, which is surprising, because he has such a good standup game as well. And, of course, Phil Davis is a monster at wrestling”.

Thiago claims his ground game is something that he identified in his last two fights as an area to focus on his training. And the trip to San Diego has been profitable for him in that regard.

“Oh, man, it’s great to be among so many top guys at Alliance. I know that I have a lot of room for improvement on my ground game, and I’m focusing on that. At 011 MMA Team we have great training as well, but it’s good to get a different look sometimes. I’ll go back to Brazil a much better martial artist, for sure”.