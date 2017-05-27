“Brave Warriors In Action” PPV Weights, pictures & quotes from today’s Weigh in in Mexico

OFFICIAL WEIGHTS, PICTURES & QUOTES

MAIN EVENT – VACANT WBO LATINO LIGHT HEAVYWEIGHT CHAMPIONSHIP (10 rounds)

MANUEL “El Venado” CEBALLOS (12-1, 8 KOs), Merida, Yucatan, Mexico lbs.

vs.

CESAR HERNAN REYNOSO (14-8-4, 7 KOs, Mardel Plata, Buenos Aires, Argentina lbs.



CO-FEATURE – SUPER MIDDLEWEIGHTS (10 rounds)

(R) ROMAR ALEXIS ANGULO (21-0, 8 KOs), WBO #12 & IBF #13, Bogota, Colombia lbs.

vs.

(L) ROLANDO MANSILLA (13-3-1, 5 KOs), Parana, Entre Rios, Argentina lbs.



HEAVYWEIGHTS (6 rounds)

(L) TYRONE “King of the Heavyweights” SPONG (8-0, 8 KOs), Miami, Florida, USA 248 lbs.

vs.

(R) JUAN CARLOS “Nino” SALAS (6-11, 4 KOs), Mexicali, Baja California, Mexico 279 lbs.

QUOTES OF NOTE

Pedro Luis Diaz, President, Mundo Boxing: “It will be a great night of fighting in the beautiful city of Merida.”

Tyrone Spong, Undefeated Heavyweight Prospect: “I feel ready; I’m going to put on a good show. The fans know i always fight hard.”

Andy Perez, President & CEO, A & T Events: “A great card with national and international fighters. It’s going to be an exciting night.”

WHAT: “Brave Warriors In Action” PPV professional boxing event

WHEN: Saturday, May 27, 2017 – 9 .00 p.m. ET / 6:00 p.m. PT)

WHERE: Merida, Yucatan, Mexico

CO-PROMOTERS: A & T Events and Promotions and Mundo Boxing

PPV: Integrated Sports Media will distribute “Brave Warriors In Action” live in the United States, starting at 9 p.m. ET / 6 p.m. PT, on cable, satellite and internet pay-per-view via iN Demand, Vubiquity, and DISH, in addition to being available in the US, Mexico and worldwide on the FITE app and website (www.FITE.tv), for a suggested retail price of only $24.95.

(All fights and fighters are subject to change)

INFORMATION:

Twitter: @IntegratedPPV