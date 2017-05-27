“Brave Warriors In Action” PPV Weights, pictures & quotes from today’s Weigh in in Mexico

Mansilla-Angulo WI

“Brave Warriors In Action” PPV

Weights, pictures & quotes from today’s

Weigh in in Mexico
FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE
“Brave Warriors In Action” PPV
Weights, pictures & quotes from today’s
Weigh in in Mexico
 
Showcasing undefeated heavyweight
Tyrone “King of the Heavyweights” Spong

OFFICIAL WEIGHTS, PICTURES & QUOTES
MAIN EVENT – VACANT WBO LATINO LIGHT HEAVYWEIGHT CHAMPIONSHIP (10 rounds)
MANUEL “El Venado” CEBALLOS (12-1, 8 KOs), Merida, Yucatan, Mexico lbs.
vs.
CESAR HERNAN REYNOSO (14-8-4, 7 KOs, Mardel Plata, Buenos Aires, Argentina lbs.

CO-FEATURE – SUPER MIDDLEWEIGHTS (10 rounds)
(R) ROMAR ALEXIS ANGULO (21-0, 8 KOs), WBO #12 & IBF #13, Bogota, Colombia lbs.
vs.
(L) ROLANDO MANSILLA (13-3-1, 5 KOs), Parana, Entre Rios, Argentina lbs.

HEAVYWEIGHTS (6 rounds)
(L) TYRONE “King of the Heavyweights” SPONG (8-0, 8 KOs), Miami, Florida, USA 248 lbs.
vs.
(R) JUAN CARLOS “Nino” SALAS (6-11, 4 KOs), Mexicali, Baja California, Mexico 279 lbs.
QUOTES OF NOTE
Pedro Luis Diaz, President, Mundo Boxing: “It will be a great night of fighting in the beautiful city of Merida.”
Tyrone Spong, Undefeated Heavyweight Prospect: “I feel ready; I’m going to put on a good show. The fans know i always fight hard.”
Andy Perez, President & CEO, A & T Events: “A great card with national and international fighters. It’s going to be an exciting night.”
WHAT:            “Brave Warriors In Action” PPV professional boxing event
 
WHEN:             Saturday, May 27, 2017 – 9.00 p.m. ET / 6:00 p.m. PT)
WHERE:           Merida, Yucatan, Mexico
 
CO-PROMOTERS: A & T Events and Promotions and Mundo Boxing        

PPV:                Integrated Sports Media will distribute “Brave Warriors In Action” live in the United States, starting at 9 p.m. ET / 6 p.m. PT, on cable, satellite and internet pay-per-view via iN Demand, Vubiquity, and DISH, in addition to being available in the US, Mexico and worldwide on the FITE app and website (www.FITE.tv), for a suggested retail price of only $24.95.

        
(All fights and fighters are subject to change)
INFORMATION:
Twitter: @IntegratedPPV
ABOUT INTEGRATED SPORTS MEDIA: North America’s leading distributor of International Pay-Per-View and Closed Circuit sports events has presented World Championship and world-class boxing matches featuring Ricky Hatton, Christian Mijares, Evander Holyfield, Roy Jones, Jr., Ivan Calderon, Rocky Martinez, Nicolai Valuev, Amir Kahn, Marco Antonio Barrera, Arthur Abraham, David Haye, John Ruiz, and Ruslan Chagaev. In addition, Integrated Sports Media distributed numerous International soccer matches showcasing teams like Club America of Mexico and the National Teams of Argentina, Honduras, El Salvador and the USA, as well as World Championship and world-class mixed martial arts shows featuring Fedor Emelianenko, Tim Sylvia, Bobby Lashley, Bob Sapp, Jeff Monson, and Roy Nelson. For more information on upcoming Integrated Sports events visit www.integratedsportsnet.com.

