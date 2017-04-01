Brave President Mohammed Shahid: “Azaitar vs Leary was the best round in MMA history”

Brave President Mohammed Shahid: “Azaitar vs Leary was the best round in MMA history”

In a a little bit more than two decades of history, Mixed Martial Arts has offered the fans some epic battles that are still remembered as the defining moments of the sports. This Friday, Abu Dhabi witnessed one of this bouts, and it was condensed in two minutes. For President Mohammad Shahid, Ottman Azaitar vs Charlie Leary at Brave 4 will go down as the best round in MMA.

“That was crazy! I’ve never seen anything like that. We had everything. First Charlie was on control, he dropped Ottman twice, but then got caught in that guillotine, escaped, we almost saw a double knock out, and Azaitar’s KO, come on…Hands down, that was the best round in MMA history. That’s exactly why we brought these guys, and I’m sure our fans are as happy as we are now”, Shahid commented, after awarding Leary and Azaitar with the “Fight of the Night” bonus.

“This event was a game changer for Brave. We promised the biggest Arab fight card ever and delivered thanks to you guys”, the President addressed to the fighters. “Today, Brave 4 reached almost 50 countries and more than 500 million households around the world, record-breaking numbers that come to reinforce our motto: be an international platform for all the regional fighters, and Middle East is experiencing this”.

Brave 4 was marked by the first ever title fight for the promotion, crowning the French-Algerian Elias Boudegzdame as the Featherweight champion, after beating Mexico’s Massio Fullen in a back-and-forth match. Other Middle Eastern stars, like Abdulkareem Al Selwady, Jarrah Al Silawi, and Mohammad Fakhreddine also won in the fight night.