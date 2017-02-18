Brave Combat Federation to feature an Indian Veteran in Brave 3: Battle at Brazil

Brave Combat Federation has announced that a leading Indian fighter will be featured in Brave 3: Battle in Brazil on 18th March at Curitiba. The event in Curitiba will be the first for Brave to be held outside GCC and the first Brave event in Brazil. In a formal announcement at Curitiba, Brave Combat Federation has announced that the contract had been signed and the name will be announced in the coming days as recommended by the fighter.

The selection had been as a result of an extensive try-out and fitness test that was held in January at the try outs held for Indian fighters during KHK Fight Night II: India vs Bahrain Amateur MMA Championships. Some of the key athletes who gave the trials include Govind Singh, Pawan Maan Singh and Pushpender Singh.

ALex Soto who head talent relations for Brave Combat Federation concluded, “When Mixed Martial Arts established in India, it lacked a qualitative system or developmental model for Amateur Mixed Martial Artists. So we have to put forward try-out that evaluate every aspect of the athlete as well as the current physical condition and level of training. This not only protects the interests of the athlete but also will safeguard them from mismatches and guide them to conquer a steep training scale that they have to conquer to compete at a global level. So far we have 3 out of 5 Indian fighters coming out with dominating victories at Brave Combat Federation. We can confidently state that so far Brave has the finest athlete relations Indian MMA community has ever experienced. Our fighters are the living breathing testimony to this statement.”

The bout will take place on March 18th at Brave 3: Battle in Brazil held at Curitiba, Brazil. Brave Combat Federation has also announced their next event in Asia, choosing Abu Dhabi as the venue on March 31st, 2017.

