Brave Combat Federation Fight Night Results: Mangat, Farhad and Hardeep emerge victorious in Mumbai

The first edition of the Brave Combat Federation in Mumbai, witnessed Gurdarshan Mangat, Mohammad Farhad, Carl Booth and Hardeep Rai emerging victorious. In the co-main event, Gurdarshan Mangat scored a victory through unanimous decision against veteran Abdul Muneer. The day long event featured ten bouts featuring athletes from 11 nations. The event was sanctioned by All India Mixed Martial Arts Federation.

Mohammad Farhad representing Team Relentless scored his 11th technical knockout victory in dominating fashion over Irfaan Khan. Hardeep Rai forced his opponent to submit in style in the opening match of the fight night. The co-main event of the evening featured fierce rivalry between Abdul Muneer and Gurdarshan Mangat. Two of the India’s leading mixed martial artists, showed more respect for each other as the fight started. Mangat’s wrestling-based gameplan kept Muneer at bay. Gurdarshan Mangat now improves to 10 wins with only one defeat in his professional career.