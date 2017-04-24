Brave Combat Federation Fight Night Results: Mangat, Farhad and Hardeep emerge victorious in Mumbai
Brave Combat Federation Fight Night Results: Mangat, Farhad and Hardeep emerge victorious in Mumbai
The first edition of the Brave Combat Federation in Mumbai, witnessed Gurdarshan Mangat, Mohammad Farhad, Carl Booth and Hardeep Rai emerging victorious. In the co-main event, Gurdarshan Mangat scored a victory through unanimous decision against veteran Abdul Muneer. The day long event featured ten bouts featuring athletes from 11 nations. The event was sanctioned by All India Mixed Martial Arts Federation.
Mohammad Farhad representing Team Relentless scored his 11th technical knockout victory in dominating fashion over Irfaan Khan. Hardeep Rai forced his opponent to submit in style in the opening match of the fight night. The co-main event of the evening featured fierce rivalry between Abdul Muneer and Gurdarshan Mangat. Two of the India’s leading mixed martial artists, showed more respect for each other as the fight started. Mangat’s wrestling-based gameplan kept Muneer at bay. Gurdarshan Mangat now improves to 10 wins with only one defeat in his professional career.
Brave’s next show will be held on April 29th, in Almaty, Kazakhstan.
Brave 5 results:
Welterweight: Carl Booth def. Tahar Hadbi by unanimous decision
Featherweight: Gurdarshan Mangat def. Abdul Muneer by unanimous decision
Featherweight: Jakub Kowalewicz def. Alex Leko by unanimous decision
Lightweight: Erick Indio Brabo def. Brian Hooi by split decision
Bantamweight: Jeremy Pacatiw def. Chaitanyia Gavali by split decision
Catchweight (68kg): Alejandro Martinez def. Paulo Bananada by technical knockout, R2
Featherweight: Rolando Gabriel Dy x Nelson Paes was a No Contest due to accidental clash of heads
Bantamweight: Mohammad Farhad def. Irfan Khan by knockout, R1
Bantamweight: Ahmed Faress def. Bharat Khandare by submission, R1
Lightweight: Hardeep Rai def. Arnan Chayiasan by submission, R1